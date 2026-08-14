Austin Stowell Almost Said ‘No’ To Playing Gibbs In NCIS: Origins, And I Was Surprised About Why

NCIS: Origins is headed back to the 2026 TV schedule for Season 3, meaning Austin Stowell is back in the saddle once again as Gibbs. What's wild, however, is that the actor recently admitted he said "no" to playing the legendary NCIS character at first, and it all stemmed from a worry that surprised me.

While I'd think many actors would revel in the opportunity to follow in Mark Harmon's footsteps and be the next Gibbs, Stowell had doubts. The actor was a guest on NCIS' Partners & Probies podcast and got into why he immediately turned down the opportunity when it was sent to him:

We’re coming out of the strike, and one of the first scripts that I get is for NCIS: Origins. And I think I deleted the first email, because I just was not interested. I wanted to do films. I wanted to do – I just didn’t want to do network. I just kept saying no for years and years to network TV. My biggest fear was the commitment and not knowing who I was going to be working with for all those years.

Stowell was afraid of committing to network television for various reasons. It makes sense, considering any television show can have tension between cast members, who all have to put that aside and continue filming for months at a time. Even NCIS has had to deal with that kind of drama, so I have to say Stowell's concern was valid.

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Obviously, he ended up doing NCIS: Origins, so what turned things around? The persistence of its co-showrunners, who Austin Stowell revealed were able to get him on a call:

I was afraid more than anything. And David North and Gina Monreal were insistent on meeting with me, talking to me. And so we got on a call, and they convinced me in that call – as I heard them talk about Gibbs, I realized how right I was for it, and how right I was for it at that moment in my life.

I can't help but laugh at the fact that Austin Stowell initially backed out of NCIS: Origins because he was afraid of commitment, and now openly says he's single because he's married to a television show. Maybe there's a deeper fear there of commitment in general, but what do I know as a random entertainment reporter?

In any case, Stowell has gotten the stamp of approval as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And the actor appreciates getting the opportunity to play such a beloved and storied character, even if he was apprehensive about joining television as opposed to movies.

NCIS: Origins has a big season coming up, with Mark Harmon joining the series to reprise his role as Gibbs. The character was briefly mentioned in Season 23 of NCIS, but Harmon did not appear on-screen as his character.

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Fortunately, he's confirmed to be on-screen in every episode of Season 3 of NCIS: Origins. I'm intrigued by his return, as we've learned that the story will jump between the present day and the 1990s.

With the CBS franchise bridging the gap between NCIS and Origins, I have to wonder if this will lead to some sort of crossover between the flagship show and its prequel spinoff, and bringing back Harmon as Gibbs was the only way to make it happen. In any case, it'll be fun to see this season all the same.

NCIS: Origins will premiere Season 3 on CBS on October 6th. Catch up on previous episodes right now with a Paramount+ subscription, and see how Austin Stowell plays the role compared to Harmon.