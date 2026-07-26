NCIS: Origins Is Pulling A Captain Marvel And Giving Us That Blockbuster Nostalgia

We are getting dangerously close to fall programming returning to the 2026 TV schedule . Network TV is getting back off the ground and filming this month for September and October premieres, some of which are making us happier than others . Among those will be the return of NCIS prequel Origins. We got the first look at the upcoming episodes, and the show is absolutely taking a note from Captain Marvel.

No, that doesn’t mean Season 3 is going to be an upcoming Marvel project and there won't be any villains popping in from space. What I mean is that NCIS: Origins is definitely planning to hit on a location inspiring nostalgia in a similar way to how Captain Marvel did in 2019. Yes, that means bringing in Blockbuster Video. Take an Instagram official look from the set, below.

(Image credit: CBS)