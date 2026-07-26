NCIS: Origins Is Pulling A Captain Marvel And Giving Us That Blockbuster Nostalgia
I can almost smell the popcorn.
We are getting dangerously close to fall programming returning to the 2026 TV schedule. Network TV is getting back off the ground and filming this month for September and October premieres, some of which are making us happier than others. Among those will be the return of NCIS prequel Origins. We got the first look at the upcoming episodes, and the show is absolutely taking a note from Captain Marvel.
No, that doesn’t mean Season 3 is going to be an upcoming Marvel project and there won't be any villains popping in from space. What I mean is that NCIS: Origins is definitely planning to hit on a location inspiring nostalgia in a similar way to how Captain Marvel did in 2019. Yes, that means bringing in Blockbuster Video. Take an Instagram official look from the set, below.
There’s nothing that will inspire fond thoughts of the ‘90s quite like a Blockbuster Video. Captain Marvel proved that a few years ago when Carol Danvers crash landed from space into a strip mall featuring – you guessed it – a Blockbuster. The location was used in tons of promotions for the movie prior to its release, and was a major talking point at the time. Years later, it’s still an identifying factor for the movie.