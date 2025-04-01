Before Morgan Wallen's Viral SNL Exit, The Country Singer Apparently Said No To Appearing In A Sketch

Morgan Wallen went viral this weekend following his latest appearance as musical guest on SNL. The country singer turned more than a few heads when, at the end of the episode, he abruptly left the stage and didn’t embrace the cast and crew amid the weekly goodbyes. On top of that, shortly after he exited Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, he shared a pic of his private jet to his Instagram stories and captioned it “Get me to God’s country”. Following all of that, it now seems Wallen also passed on appearing in a sketch for that episode.

An insider alleges that the Tennessee native was approached about appearing in one of the pre-taped segments that appeared on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The sketch in question is “Big Dumb Line,” which features singer and musician Joe Jonas. If Page Six’s source is to be believed, Jonas had to be brought in as a replacement for Morgan Wallen after he turned down the opportunity:

[Morgan] was asked but declined, so they got Joe instead. They had hopes he would do the pre-tape and perhaps more, but no joy.

The source didn’t give a specific reason for the 31-year-old singer’s decision not to join the sketch, which also featured cast members Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman and Chloe Fineman along with host Mikey Madison. While speaking with the aforementioned news outlet, the unnamed person all alleged that the “Up Down” singer was “not super friendly” while on set. However, he “did what he was asked” by performing on the show. As of this writing, the guitarist’s team has yet to respond to these claims.

As for the musical sketch itself, it pokes fun at the notion of waiting in long lines in New York City. The previously mentioned SNL cast members and guest host lament the notion of waiting such a long time. Joe Jonas serves as a guiding light of sorts to them and encourages them not to lose hope. You can see “Big Dumb Line” for yourself down below:

Morgan Wallen’s walk-off has been heavily analyzed, with many believing he was throwing shade at the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live. Before the weekend was out, sources from Wallen’s camp claimed he didn’t mean to insult anyone. They say the reason he walked off the way he did was because he’d entered and exited the studio that way all week and also didn’t think about the fact that he’d be seen doing that on camera.

Even before this televised snafu, the Billboard Music Award winner had a complex history with the storied sketch comedy show. During the COVID era of shows in 2020, he was tapped to perform but, after he was photographed breaking pandemic protocols, he was bumped from the broadcast. The singer eventually apologized and, just a few months later, SNL asked him once more to perform once more. Ironically, at that point, Wallen did participate in a sketch, and it poked fun at his protocol-related brouhaha.

It’s been intriguing to see the information that’s hit the web since Morgan Wallen walked off stage last weekend. At this point, I can’t help but wonder whether there are more key details that have yet to be divulged. That aside, what we don’t have to speculate about is what lies ahead for SNL. This week’s episode, which will air on April 5 at 11:30 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule, will see Jack Black host, while Elton John and Brandi Carlile serve as musical guests.