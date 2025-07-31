Jonathan Scott Dropped A Three-Word Response When Asked If He And Zooey Deschanel Will Have A Televised Wedding Like His Brother’s

Known as the Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott have shared a lot of milestones in their lives given they are twins and have been the co-hosts of their reality series for 14 seasons. But when it comes to getting married in the public eye, they're pretty easy to tell apart given Jonathan Scott’s recent comments on his upcoming marriage plans to Zooey Deschanel (which have been at a standstill for years).

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been dating since 2019, and announced plans to tie the knot back in 2023 . As we continue to wait for the sweet celebrity couple to hear wedding bells, Scott was asked if he’d be interested in televising his wedding like Drew Scott did back in 2018. Here’s how he responded:

Not a chance!

In an interview with Swooon , Jonathan Scott was very matter-of-fact when it came to his thoughts on publicly saying “I do.” Apparently there’s absolutely no way it will happen. This comes after Drew Scott had a TLC wedding special called Drew and Linda Say I Do. In the Property Brothers special, the couple planned their dream weeklong Italian wedding with three months to prepare after being together for eight years.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel actually met while appearing on Carpool Karaoke: The Series, so it’s not like their relationship hasn’t been in the public eye already. They’ve also recreated Zooey’s famous 500 Days Of Summer scene and have kept fans apprised of their romance in the past six years they’ve been together. But agreeing to say their wedding vows in front of the world is a whole other situation, and I don’t blame the couple for opting out of what Drew Scott and Linda did.

The couple became engaged while taking a family vacation to Scotland . Jonathan Scott previously shared that he planned the special moment that a pipe band was playing their song, Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon,” while they were up on this “beautiful bluff overlooking the city.” While this magical moment was happening, her kids pulled up a banner that read “Will you marry me?” Obviously, the leading lady of the New Girl cast said yes!

Since then, we’ve heard from Jonathan Scott that there hasn’t been any update on their wedding because they’ve been “having a ton of fun” and not planning the big day quite yet. Funny enough, Jonathan Scott has faced some pressure from his brother Drew Scott to keep him in the loop about what they decide since their schedules are often so intertwined.

For now, the Property Brothers have a new series called Chasing The West that premieres on HGTV this Wednesday, July 30.