Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 5 Veto, And The Houseguest Viewers Desperately Wish Would Make Some Moves

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, August 18th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

We're just days removed from a surprising blindside eviction and the even more surprising news that Tucker Laruriers won the Week 5 Head of Household, but the fun isn't over yet. The destruction of the Collective/Pentagon alliance is still playing out, and as three players fight for their lives, fans are begging for one to act like they want to win Big Brother.

For those not fully caught up, Tucker won the HOH and nominated Quinn Martin, Brooklyn Rivera, and Cam Sullivan-Brown for eviction. Of course, they all had a chance at saving themselves from eviction with the veto, and CinemaBlend was streaming Big Brother in order to talk out the results, as well as what people have been saying since then.

(Image credit: CBS)

Tucker Won The Week 5 Veto

I think at this point, we should start assuming that if Tucker is available to win a competition, he's going to win it. This marks his fifth competition win of the season so far, and while eventually, people will need to consider backdooring him to end his run of competitive dominance, he's looking pretty safe amongst his allies. Then again, I thought the same about Cedric Hodges before T'Kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka spearheaded his blindside eviction. Who knows what's in store for Tucker these next couple of weeks?

(Image credit: CBS)

Viewers Are Begging For Cam To Make Some Moves

As the house's events unfold, it's looking like Cam Sullivan-Brown will avoid eviction as Tucker and his allies plan to send Brooklyn out of the house instead. That said, viewers are concerned about Cam, who has not had his head in the game at all as of late. Some suspect this is due to Cedric's eviction and that he could be feeling bad about his chances moving forward:

i feel like ever since cedric left, cam has just fully tapped out of the game 😔 #bb26August 18, 2024

The fact of the matter is that Cam's behavior is nothing new. He moves around the house and is friendly to other Houseguests, but he hasn't tried too hard to maintain any alliances he formed in the opening weeks. He's kept relatively invisible this entire game, and people are taking notice:

#BB26 Cam is SO INVISIBLE, no one ever mentions him on podcasts, even though HE’S ON THE BLOCK. pic.twitter.com/WVw5YAwoOyAugust 18, 2024

This can be good for a Houseguest, especially when they're on the block, but is this strategy? Right now, it feels like a toss-up whether or not Cam is keeping a low profile as a means of survival or he's "being furniture," which is a term Big Brother viewers use for Houseguests who are living in the house and just going along with everyone else's plans. These players can make the jury house, but more often than not, they stand next to no chance of winning.

Cam is a Division 1 football star, and his competitive skills could be enough to topple Tucker and get him out of the game. Now is not the time to promote that, but if I were Cam, I would start quietly looking for allies once this week plays out to find a new anti-Tucker alliance.

Quinn is supposed to survive eviction this week, and if that happens, he might be the best place for him to start. Will Cam link up with him, or will he play another passive week? I want to see Cam play the game, though with yet another one of the people I predicted to win Big Brother potentially leaving this week, I wouldn't be that sad to see him leave. I can say that I do hate to see people go on this show and leave without accomplishing anything, so I do hope that Cam snaps out of whatever state he's in and begins to fight to get himself a better position in the house.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Week 5 feels like it's flying by already, so hop on those live feeds and see what's happening in the house.