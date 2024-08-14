Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted Week 4

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of Wednesday, August 14th. Watch the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Angela Murray's second Head of Household week didn't go as she planned, but that seems to be the theme of the week. Quinn Martin is now in a pickle after Tucker Laruriers' Week 4 veto win, and his plans to make a big move with his Deepfake HOH power have fallen through. Regardless, someone has to go this week, and we have a read on who it most likely will be.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother live feeds and dialing in on the conversations that reveal who will leave the house in Week 4. Before we get into that, however, we should clarify who is up for eviction. Tucker did use the veto on himself, and Quinn put up Rubina Bernabe in his place. Rubina now joins Makensy Manbeck (MJ) and Cedric Hodges on the block, and they'll all battle once more in the A.I. Arena for a chance for safety. Let's dive in!

If Cedric Wins The A.I. Arena, Makensy Likely Goes Home

As talk about power players in the Big Brother house circles around Tucker and Quinn, Cedric is quietly sliding under the radar to the point that I'm not even sure he recognizes how much support he has to stay. Having the votes to stay is important but, as viewers have seen during Season 26, house perception can change on a dime. Cedric's assured safety is predicated on him winning the A.I. Arena and leaving his fellow Houseguests to vote between Rubina and MJ.

Rubina has a very close connection to Tucker, which would normally put her at risk. Yet it seems that, in terms of being a competitive threat, more people are leaning toward voting out MJ. Tucker is putting in the work to try and secure more votes for Rubina, including even going on a "fish date" in front of the aquarium with Leah Peters. It's more campaigning than MJ has done, so I think Rubina will escape eviction by the end of this week.

If Cedric Loses The A.I. Arena, Whoever Is Against Him In The Vote Is Likely Leaving

I can't stress enough that there's very little chance of Cedric leaving this week, even if he doesn't win in the A.I. arena. He has the support of the Pentagon, which means he has Quinn, Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Chelsie Baham's votes to stay. Really the only person he has gunning for him is Tucker, but the model doesn't have the pull to get him evicted.

T'Kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka have plotted to blow up the Pentagon but, quite frankly, it doesn't seem as though they'll gather the courage to expose it to the house and endanger Cedric's game in time. If, by some chance, they do manage to do that and Rubina or MJ win in the A.I. Arena, the rest of the house could rally to start picking off the Pentagon. Take this hypothetical with a grain of salt, however, because a lot would have to fall in place for it to work.

Ultimately, I expect Cedric to push on and for news about the Pentagon to become more widespread after the HOH. Kimo and T'Kor need to make a move if they want to win Big Brother, as I think they're starting to realize that as more evictions happen, they're moving closer and closer to seeing the nomination block. Let's hope they realize in enough time to keep this game interesting!

Big Brother airs on CBS on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Fans looking for other shows to watch need only to browse our 2024 TV schedule and get a look at all the shows heading our way as we get closer to the fall season.