Big Brother Fans Are Saying Season 27 Needs One Specific Type Of Houseguest, And I Totally Agree

Summer is a little over a month away, which means one of CBS' keystone reality shows is about to hit the 2025 TV schedule. Big Brother fans probably don't need any reminders, of course, as there's no shortage of Season 27 discussions about and what fans want to see the most while losing hours on end of sleep through streaming with Paramount+ subscriptions. One viral tweet request recently rose above the rest, and I have to agree that I'm on board with older Houseguests coming into this season.

Big Brother is a game that favors the young, especially for those wanting to win BB through competitive dominance. That said, being a "comp beast" is rarely as entertaining for fans, at least compared to other ways that Houseguests can dominate. Case in point, look at how many people rallied behind this post highlighting an exchange between Season 26 Houseguests Matt Hardeman and Angela Murray:

💀💀💀 #bb27 needs to casts more people age 50+ they make good tv ngl #bb26 pic.twitter.com/DUm0eH2AaPMay 3, 2025

Angela is probably the marquee example of an older Houseguest generating great television in the Big Brother house. While I initially was put off by her chaotic and self-destructive gameplay moves, I can't lie, she turned me into a fan by the end simply because of how entertaining it was to watch her spiral, with the live feeds offering that much more to gawk at.

Of course, Angela was a Houseguest with some TV experience, so her age may not have factored too strongly into her entertaining gameplay. That said, I think there's something to be said about Big Brother bringing in older Houseguests, rather than loading every season with single twentysomethings who are just as invested in finding a showmance as they are in winning the game.

I'd be interested to see if Big Brother would take influence from The Bachelor franchise's spinoff The Golden Bachelor, with a season in which every Houseguest was above a specific age. I'm honestly not sure how younger fans would respond to an entire cast loaded with olds, as it were, or if there are even enough applicants who would fit the bill and be able to drop everything in their lives to take part.

The theme and twist of Big Brother Season 27 has been a topic of debate as of late, as CBS teased a reveal for the premiere date is imminent. Typically, the announcement features some vague clue toward either the theme or twist, which can have a great impact on the game. This is especially true for those who are fans of Have-Not Rooms, of which we've seen some truly horrific ones to stay in over the course of the show.

I'm keeping my fingers crossed for some clues that point to more Houseguests of a certain age. But as always, I'll continue to expect the unexpected until something official is shared.

Big Brother is on the way to CBS this summer for Season 27, and I know we're all hoping to see the A.I. Arena twist return in some fashion. For more on that, see what Season 26 winner Chelsie Baham had to say about the twist after speaking to CinemaBlend.