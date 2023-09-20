Bijou Phillips' Lawyer Releases Statement After The Actress Files For Divorce From Danny Masterson Amidst Prison Sentence

It was nearly two weeks ago that Danny Masterson was formally sentenced following his rape retrial. The former That ‘70s Show actor was given 30 years to life behind bars for raping two women. As of this writing, his legal team is reportedly working on his behalf, and his lawyer is “confident” the case will be overturned. Now, it would appear that the attorneys will have to deal with another legal situation, as Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, has formally filed to divorce him. On that note, her own lawyer released a statement on the matter

The 43-year-old actress’ legal move was reported this week and was eventually confirmed by her attorney, Peter A. Lauzon. She apparently cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her decision to end her marriage to Danny Masterson after nearly 12 years. While addressing the matter, Lauzon not only declared his client’s intent to move on but also explained what her top priority is at this point:

Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.

The two actors are parents to 9-year-old daughter Fianna and, per People , Bijou Phillips is asking for full legal and physical custody of the child. She’d also like the Ranch alum to be afforded visitation rights. Additionally, Phillips is seeking to “terminate the court's ability to grant support.” Peter A. Lauzon shared additional information on the situation, laying out how recent events have allegedly impacted Phillips. He shed a bit of light on the It's Alive star’s current view of her soon-to-be-ex-husband:

This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.

Bijou Phillips, a Scientologist like her estranged spouse, has reportedly made a few other specific requests in her divorce filing. According to the trade, she wants both her and Danny Masterson’s assets to be split up and considered separate property. (It’s currently unclear as to whether the pair had any kind of prenuptial agreement in place.) Phillips is also asking that Masterson handle the costs of her legal fees. As of this writing, the convicted actor’s legal team has yet to respond to the divorce filing.

Throughout the Men at Work alum’s case, his spouse was present in the courtroom alongside other members of his family. She most recently appeared at his sentencing, during which she was allegedly “distraught” over the decision. Shawn Holley, a lawyer part of the Masterson legal team, admitted to being “disappointed” by the prison sentence. However, she says there are “a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues” that are going to be reviewed that could allegedly turn the tide for the actor.

The divorce is just one part of the fallout from the legal proceedings, which has most recently seen Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis receive backlash. After the sentencing, it was revealed that they wrote character letters on their That ‘70s Show’s co-stars behalf before the judge made the decision. Kunis and Kutcher have since broken their silence on the situation and apologized for their actions. Kutcher also stepped down as chairman of his anti-sex abuse organization.

When it comes to Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips’ split, it’s hard to say just how long it’ll take for the matter to be settled. What also remains to be seen is whether Masterson’s legal team will be successful in obtaining an appeal.