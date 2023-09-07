That '70s Show Vet Danny Masterson Has Been Sentenced To Prison For Raping Two Women

More than six years after Danny Masterson was first accused of sexual assault by multiple women, which led to him getting fired from and written off of Netflix’s The Ranch , the actor was officially convicted in May of raping two women . Several months and attempts to appeal the verdict later, and Masterson now knows exactly how long he’ll be heading to prison for, as the sentencing was handed down in a Los Angeles court.

As decided by presiding Judge Charlaine Olmedo, Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, which matches up with expectations. According to court reporter Meghan Cuniff, the defense requested for the two 15-year sentences be served concurrently, but that request was denied.

Ahead of the sentencing announcement, Judge Olmedo ruled on and rejected the defense’s last-minute motion for a new trial. As well, the two victims that Masterson was convicted of raping in 2003 were in the courtroom to share impact statements. One of the women chastised the actor for the “theft” of her spirit, and called him “pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent.” She further shared the opinion that him being in prison has made the world better off.

The second woman told the judge the following, as Masterson and his legal team watched:

[Masterson] has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused. I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police.

Here's what Masterson's lawyer had to say to the judge, though its impact in the final decision is unclear.

It’s his life that will be impacted by what you decide today. And the life of his 9-year-old daughter, who means the world to him, and to whom he means the world. He has lived an exemplary life, he has been an extraordinary father, husband, brother, son, co-worker and community servant.

According to The Messenger, Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips was present at the trial, and was visibly and audibly upset through the proceedings. The actor himself is not expected to share any verbal reactions in the aftermath, with his lawyer saying as much while in the courtroom. It comes as not much of a surprise, since Masterson previously chose not to take the stand.

The trial that led to the Scientologist's guilty verdict marked the second time he faced legal action over sexual assault and rape charges. The first one came after he was initially charged in June 2020, but that effort resulted in a mistrial declaration in November 2022 due to juror substitutions tied to COVID diagnoses. A new trial began in April 2023, which worked similar to the first, only with new witnesses taking the stand. In the end, the jury found him guilty of raping two of the three women accusing him.