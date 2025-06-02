How Hugh Jackman Allegedly Feels About His Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Making Statement About ‘Betrayal’ After She Officially Filed For Divorce
Here's the latest from the former couple.
Celebrity couples have a way of captivating the public, just look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Another former pair who have been making headlines as of late are Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, who announced their separation back in September of 2023. Most recently, her comments about "betrayal" have sparked a new round of coverage, and an insider recently revealed how the X-Men star is allegedly feeling.
While Jackman and Furness reached a financial agreement, it seems like the emotions are still high for the former couple. Just a few days ago The Daily Mail published a statement from Jackman's ex-wife, which not-so-subtly shares her feelings about the divorce. It reads:
There's been pretty consistent discourse about this break-up online, especially after it was confirmed Jackman was dating co-star Sutton Foster. There were rumors of this starting before the separation, as well as their Music Man co-stars knowing about the alleged affair. So Furness' comments lit the internet ablaze, and started more conversations about this very public break-up.
How Jackman Reportedly Feels About The Betrayal Comments
An insider who is reportedly close to the former couple recently spoke to The Daily Mail. They revealed that Jackman and Furness reportedly had an agreement not to speak badly about each other in the press. That person was quoted saying:
This certainly sounds like a messy situation. And pop culture addicts might recall similarities between this twist and what ultimately started Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's long legal battle. She wrote about experiencing abuse and, while Depp's name wasn't mentioned, he ended up suing her over it. It remains to be seen if things get to that point between Jackman and Furness.
The same unnamed source spoke further to the outlet, and explains how the Deadpool & Wolverine star is feeling after this particularly public week of divorce drama. They said:
As this separation continues playing out, one thing is clear: Hugh Jackman is staying busy. He's currently in the midst of his Radio City residency, although fans are wondering when he might return as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel movies. While we wait for news on that, he's attached to number of titles on the 2025 movie release list.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.