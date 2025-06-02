How Hugh Jackman Allegedly Feels About His Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Making Statement About ‘Betrayal’ After She Officially Filed For Divorce

Celebrity couples have a way of captivating the public, just look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Another former pair who have been making headlines as of late are Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, who announced their separation back in September of 2023. Most recently, her comments about "betrayal" have sparked a new round of coverage, and an insider recently revealed how the X-Men star is allegedly feeling.

While Jackman and Furness reached a financial agreement, it seems like the emotions are still high for the former couple. Just a few days ago The Daily Mail published a statement from Jackman's ex-wife, which not-so-subtly shares her feelings about the divorce. It reads:

My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,' she said. 'It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.

There's been pretty consistent discourse about this break-up online, especially after it was confirmed Jackman was dating co-star Sutton Foster. There were rumors of this starting before the separation, as well as their Music Man co-stars knowing about the alleged affair. So Furness' comments lit the internet ablaze, and started more conversations about this very public break-up.

An insider who is reportedly close to the former couple recently spoke to The Daily Mail. They revealed that Jackman and Furness reportedly had an agreement not to speak badly about each other in the press. That person was quoted saying:

Hugh was extremely disappointed after reading what his ex had said. There was no stipulation that she could not address this but there was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press. She got around this by not naming him - instead focusing on how she felt.

This certainly sounds like a messy situation. And pop culture addicts might recall similarities between this twist and what ultimately started Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's long legal battle. She wrote about experiencing abuse and, while Depp's name wasn't mentioned, he ended up suing her over it. It remains to be seen if things get to that point between Jackman and Furness.

The same unnamed source spoke further to the outlet, and explains how the Deadpool & Wolverine star is feeling after this particularly public week of divorce drama. They said:

Hugh knows that he cannot change anything, and it is unfortunate that Deb feels the way she did given the fact that he caved in to all of her divorce requests.

As this separation continues playing out, one thing is clear: Hugh Jackman is staying busy. He's currently in the midst of his Radio City residency, although fans are wondering when he might return as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel movies. While we wait for news on that, he's attached to number of titles on the 2025 movie release list.