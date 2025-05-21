What Cassie Used To Think Of Diddy Before She Learned 'The Dark Sinister Side Of Him', According To An Insider

When it comes to the sex-trafficking trial of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, there have been several much-discussed individuals linked to the situation, aside from the 55-year-old rapper himself. One of them is singer Cassie Ventura, who notably dated Combs off and on for years before they broke up. While the federal charges Diddy is facing don’t directly link to claims Ventura has made against him, she did testify at the trial. Now, an insider is making claims about how the songstress used to view her former beau before she saw his “dark sinister side.”

Mononymously known as Cassie, the 38-year-old singer made pointed claims against Diddy when she filed suit against him in late 2023 for alleged sex-trafficking and violence. While reports and various accounts from different people suggest that Diddy and Cassie’s relationship became volatile over time, a source claims that wasn’t always the case. The unnamed person alleged to Us Weekly that the “Me & U”

There was a point in time where she thought Diddy was her soulmate and that they would get married. That was long before she realized the dark sinister side of him and discovered just how dark things really were behind the scenes.

Sean Combs and Cassie dated off and on from 2007 to 2018 and, during that time, they spotted together quite frequently and allegedly came to blows at times. Cassie drew considerable attention when she filed her lawsuit several years later. While Combs denied any wrongdoing via his legal team, the suit was settled less than 24 hours after it was filed. In hindsight, Ventura’s suit has been viewed as the spark that led to other reported Diddy accusers coming forward with claims and lawsuits. In court, Cassie also admitted to understanding how it would appear her suit “ruined” her ex’s career.

In the months after the suit was filed, much was said about the “Must Be Love” singer’s claims. That story took a significant turn in May 2024 when CNN released 2016 security footage from a hotel, which showed Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hallway. Said video showed the rapper throwing Cassie to the ground by her neck and then kicking her, before throwing an object at her. Combs issued an apology for his conduct, with his sentiments later being criticized by Cassie’s lawyer and more.

Cassie’s life has apparently changed, as she’s now married to actor and fitness guru Alex Fine, who responded to the hotel footage when it dropped and has been supporting his wife amid the trial. At present, the two are expecting their third child (and Cassie’s pregnancy has come up in regard to her involvement in the legal proceedings.) While the source told Us Weekly that the couple’s lives have experienced a bit of a “frenzy” due to the trial, they typically enjoy a somewhat normal existence:

She and Alex live a very normal and quiet life now. She isn’t interested in the spotlight or anything to do with Hollywood. Her next venture will be philanthropic, and she wants to do something impactful. She is really focused on her family and raising her babies in a peaceful and normal environment right now. It is still hard for her on a day-to-day basis.

As for Cassie’s ex-boyfriend, P. Diddy, he’s currently facing federal charges related to sex-trafficking, racketeering and more. The embattled mogul, who pleaded not guilty to the reported offenses, could face up to life in prison if convicted. Time will tell how the trial pans out and whether Cassie might provide more comments in some forum.