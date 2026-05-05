The Rookie’s Season 8 Finale Ended On A Major Chenford Cliffhanger, And The Creator Weighed In On The ‘Dramatic’ Moment

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for the Season 8 finale of The Rookie, streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

The Rookie has officially ended its eighth season on the 2026 TV schedule, and just like the entire season, Monday’s finale was a roller coaster. Between the drama, action, and romance, the Season 8 finale truly had it all. Unfortunately, the finale also ended on a pretty big cliffhanger involving Tim and Lucy, and creator Alexi Hawley weighed in on it and all the dramatics.

In the last few episodes of Season 8, Tim had been preparing to propose to Lucy, and despite initially only bringing Angela and Nyla on to help with the ring, the entire station soon got word. After losing the ring and then Angela finding it in the finale, he and Lucy share a perfect moment on the beach. Tim got down on one knee and proposed, with Lucy saying yes, and it seemed like all would be great with Chenford. That was not the case.

While celebrating their engagement, a couple passed by them and congratulated them, only for the couple to inject them with something. They were really working for Heath Everett, a dangerous criminal and warlord who tried to bribe Tim with $10 million earlier in the season to let him go. In the finale, he escaped during a prisoner transfer, and while he was ultimately caught and sent back to prison, his dirty deeds were not quite done. Considering Tim and Lucy have been through a lot over these eight seasons, them having a happy proposal would have been the perfect way to end the season. However, Hawley told Deadline why the abduction was necessary:

They had some happiness, I think, this season there was plenty of happiness. They were cute, we did a bunch of romcom stuff with them, how fast they’re unpacking boxes and all that kind of stuff. At the end, it just felt super dramatic. I love the moment of the proposal, I feel like it’s really special. I was surprised how emotional I got just watching the directors cut of it, but then I wanted to do something dramatic.

(Image credit: Disney/Mike Taing)

Leave it to a show like The Rookie to turn a perfectly romantic moment that would have been great as the ending of a season into a cliffhanger that puts two beloved characters in danger. While Hawley’s reasoning does make sense, especially since fans have gotten a lot of great Chenford moments this season with them moving in together, it is a little harsh to put them in this kind of situation. But that’s what happens when you cross a criminal.

As of now, it’s unknown when The Rookie will return for Season 9, and it’s entirely possible it won’t be until midseason, which seems to be the norm for the procedural. That isn’t stopping Hawley from still plotting what’s next. He revealed what the new season could look like with Tim and Lucy kidnapped, and what sort of obstacles are in the way for everyone:

I don’t know if it’s all season but we’re definitely gonna start that way, figure out where they are, and figure out how to get them back, and whatever obstacles we can put in their way on that. And then seeing Tim and Lucy wherever they are, I don’t think they’re going to sit idly by and wait to be rescued. What does that look like? I don’t know yet, but I’m excited to find out.

When it comes to The Rookie, you never know what you’re going to get, especially with a cliffhanger. It’s hard to predict what exactly will happen with Tim and Lucy come Season 9, but at least they can say no one has had a more memorable proposal than them.