A Lot Of Taylor Swift's Fans’ Tongues Are Wagging About Ellen DeGeneres Over One Viral Interview Clip
Iconic.
Even as Taylor Swift counts down the days to her July wedding to Travis Kelce, the artist keeps feeding the Swifties. After a couple of new music videos from The Life of a Showgirl, she’s now spilling the tea about her writing process. In addition to answering a question that has plagued us for literally two decades, she also appeared to throw some shade, and fans were quick to start pointing fingers at Ellen DeGeneres over one viral interview.
The New York Times has named Taylor Swift one of the 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters, and the artist opened up about how the haters have inspired her music. In a viral clip circulating from the interview, she calls out the people (or perhaps a specific person) for mocking her dating life, saying:
It’s the voice Taylor Swift uses to portray this unnamed bully that really exemplifies how she feels about the sentiment, and Swifties were quick to recall all the times former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres joked about this on her show. One viral tweet shared just that portion of the quote and tagged The Ellen DeGeneres Show (which aired its final episode in 2022):Article continues below
.@TheEllenShow https://t.co/XcWOT7AWv6April 28, 2026
Fans loved how Taylor Swift appeared to be calling out people who often spoke about her dating life out of turn, and the comments were absolutely vicious when it came to their thoughts on Ellen:
- She is Clocking Ellen...And I am here for it… – priyanka6290123
- Oh youre messyyyyy – Fipanmu
- No, because when she sent this, the first thing I thought of was the Ellen Show incident – ghostlylutz
- End that hag – thiskelpo
- Am I the only one who thought of Ellen? The “ring a bell if you dated him” thing? – sgtschenford
Taylor Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show quite a bit during the talk show’s run to promote her music, but the boyfriend slideshow in question seems to be from a 2012 episode. Ellen tried to get the singer to divulge which ex-boyfriends certain songs were written about by ringing a bell when she showed a photo of someone she'd dated.
Photos of Taylor Swift and different men started to carousel across Ellen DeGeneres’ big screen — some of them did feature her ex-boyfriends, but others were just pics Swift had taken with other celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Zac Efron. Taylor Swift stated that she wasn’t going to reveal anything and didn’t want to play the bell game. She seemed to be tearing up when she said:
Ellen DeGeneres proceeded to grab the bell and start ringing it as Taylor Swift buried her head in her hands, ultimately crying:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Red artist appeared to be really upset by Ellen’s actions, and it’s honestly not a fun clip to watch. I guess Taylor Swift ultimately got her revenge, laughing all the way to the bank with the money she earned from “Blank Space.” She didn’t even need to drop any names for Swifties to make assumptions about whose to write in it.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.