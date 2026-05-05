I Can't Imagine Stephen Colbert's Final Late Show Episode Could Be As Stressful As His Hectic Story About The First One
What a way to start!
The end is near for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with CBS’ late-night talk show set to air its final episode May 21 on the 2026 TV schedule. The network chose to cancel the show after 33 years — 11 of them under Colbert — and while emotions will certainly be running high when the host signs off for the final time, I can’t imagine it could get more stressful than that very first night.
Stephen Colbert is rounding out his last episodes on late-night TV with some big guests and plenty of humor, and before one recent taping, the comedian regaled his audience with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s origin story. Honestly, it sounds like it’s a miracle anyone ever saw it! The host recalled the hours following their very first taping, saying:
Technology, am I right? I’m certainly no expert, so if the button doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do when you press it, what 's even the next step (after turning it off and on again, of course)? This place of panic seems to be where Stephen Colbert was living a mere 30 minutes before he was set to make his Late Show debut. He continued:Article continues below
Either the comedian’s IT people were very confident in their abilities, or they were trying to keep it cool in front of the boss, because one of the editors decided the best course of action was to bypass intermediary channels and export the show straight to the broadcast network from his computer.
The only issue, Stephen Colbert said, was that there were no TVs in the room to be able to tell if it was working. Now we’re getting to the heroic finale, and I'm picturing dramatic music and slow-motion when the host says:
The crowd went wild! The bourbon flowed! The editor who’d figured out the workaround took a victory lap, and while that was unquestionably a stressful few hours for Stephen Colbert, it’s a night he will remember for the rest of his life, he said:
Not only did The Late Show with Stephen Colbert get a second show, it ended up getting about 1,800 of them. The host has admitted there’s a bit of relief mixed in with all of the emotions of the show’s cancellation, but after all the memories he’s formed over the past decade-plus with his crew and writers — like the one he told above — it’s no wonder that it's the people that he’s going to miss the most.
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Tune into The Late Show’s final episodes, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET weekdays on CBS.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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