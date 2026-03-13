Rob Cesternino Shares His Reaction To Jeff Probst's Viral Survivor 50 Rap
That's one way to make headlines.
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Survivor is a groundbreaking TV show, and arguably one of the best reality shows on TV. Fans of the series are currently three episodes into Season 50, airing on CBS and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. It's been a wild ride already, with the most recent episode featuring host Jeff Probst... rapping? And two-time player Rob Cesternino spoke to CinemaBlend about that unexpected musical number.
It remains to be seen if Season 50 ends up being one of the best Survivor seasons, but the first three episodes were a delight. Every week Rob Cesternino, founder of the Rob Has a Podcast Network, is speaking to CinemaBlend about the latest episode, and I couldn't help but ask him about Jeff's rap. His response was:
If that was the goal, Jeff definitely succeeded. His rap about a tribe swap quickly went viral, even if some fans felt awkward throughout that already iconic sequence. Ratings for Survivor 50 have been high, but if it wasn't Probst spitting bars might have been able to turn the tide. Although now I want to see the raw footage without the music added underneath it; for some reason I doubt the cast of Survivor 50 was able to snap their fingers on beat the whole time.Article continues below
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While fans wonder how much money Survivor contestants make, I'm currently caught up on how/why Jeff Probst's wrap ended up happening. I mean, did he write it himself? Later in our same conversation, Cesternino shared his hypothesis about that surprise musical number's origins. As he put it:
If that was the goal, Jeff definitely succeeded. The Survivor Twittersphere has been going off about the rap, and I assume that so have the various podcasts that cover the reality competition series. It was a truly memorable moment, although the gameplay and personalities involved in Season 50 also seem to have viewers invested.
Before and after his time as part of The Traitors Season 4 cast, Rob Cesternino is arguably the most successful Survivor commentator. Luckily we here at CinemaBlend will be able to pick his brain about every single episode of Season 50. We'll just have to wait and see if there are any more surprise songs coming our way.
New episodes of Survivor 50 air Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. As for Cesternino, RHAP puts out a number of episodes every single week examining what went down in Fiji, so be sure to tune in if you want more Survivor content.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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