Survivor’s Lowest Rated Episode Ever Should Be A Wakeup Call To The Editors

The first three episodes of Survivor 50 were almost universally praised. Superfans, casual fans and lapsed fans hit up social media and Reddit in droves to shout about how stoked they were. Of course they raved about seeing Cirie, Coach, Colby and all the old favorites back, but on the whole, they were also really positive on most of the New Era returnees too. The vibes were the best they’ve been in years.

Unfortunately, that all came crashing down this week when Survivor dropped the lowest rated episode in the history of the show. As of press time, it’s now sitting at a 4/10 on IMDB, and considering it’s still dropping as more people are scoring it, there’s a strong chance it’ll end up somewhere in the 3s. I wish I could say I’m surprised, but given all the night-of negativity on social media and how fans take out their frustrations in 2026, this doesn’t exactly feel like a blindside.

Most of the fan complaints centered around country singer Zac Brown. The Survivor superfan went to Fiji to spearfish and play some songs as part of a reward. Most of the contestants were clearly stoked to see him, but the show lingered and lingered and lingered on the reward. It gave Brown a whopping four confessionals and an extended sequence of him spearfishing. We also heard him play multiple songs and discuss his own journey as a fan of Survivor. It was way too much.

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The negative feedback has been so loud that there’s no way host Jeff Probst and the producers aren’t aware of what’s going on. They’re certainly hearing the boos, but to be clear, the takeaway here should not be that bringing Zac Brown to the island was a bad idea. Having him spearfish and sing for the contestants was a fun reward that the players clearly cared about. Dee cried about losing. Coach said it was the best fish he’s ever had, and he’s eaten fresh fish all over the world. The idea here was good.

The problem is in how it was edited. We’re not watching Survivor to spend time with Zac Brown. We’re watching Survivor to see how the castaways react to spending time with Zac Brown. The reward challenge moments we spent with Colby, Joe and others talking about their experiences were great. It helped us see their characters in new lights. It was fun to spend time with them while they experienced something meaningful.

(Image credit: CBS/ Paramount/ Survivor)

What was not great were the moments we got with Zac Brown that had nothing to do with the players currently playing the game. I don’t need to see him spearfishing, and I don’t need to hear him talking about his relationship with Survivor because he’s not on Survivor. He’s not one of the characters I’m watching the show for. He’s a cool reward. That is his function. For the purposes of this game, he has more in common with fried chicken and macaroni n cheese or hiking up the Great Wall Of China than he does with Genevieve, Q or Mike White. He’s not a player so I don’t care about his feelings on anything.

Heading into this season, fans were very concerned about the potential celebrity impact on Survivor 50. The trailer devoted way too much time to Jimmy Fallon, Mr. Beast and others, and fans were very concerned about how their presence might impact the game. The Billie Eilish Boomerang idol was a particularly loud topic of conversation, but Probst made the rounds before the season and assured fans the celebrities weren’t going to have a big impact on the game.

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This episode is a good reminder that they both have and haven’t. So far, we haven’t had any instances of celebrities having an effect on the outcome or the strategy. The Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol, as an example, is merely a fun twist on an idol that could have been called anything. The Zac Brown reward is merely a reward that functions the same way as the Liz Wilcox Applebees burger. The celebrities are not taking over the game, but they are affecting how the editors are putting together the show, which is a problem.

I’m going to do my best Emily Flippen and just be blunt about this: the way Survivor is editing these celebrities is embarrassing to watch as a fan of the show. It is not SO COOL that Billie Eilish consented to her name being used for a new style of Idol. It’s actually embarrassing that the show has mentioned her more than a dozen times when she has nothing to do with the season. It is not SO COOL that Zac Brown came to Fiji to be a part of Survivor. It’s actually embarrassing that he was given more confessionals during an episode than Cirie and has more confessional than Tiffany through four episodes.

Survivor is far from the only show or event with this celebrity problem. Professional wrestling has a long history of shoehorning celebrities into big moments. Small market sports teams tend to cut to their celebrity fans over and over again during broadcasts. I’ve watched more TV shows than I can count that have given awkward cameos to celebrities after finding out they’re a fan. This isn’t just a Survivor problem, but with more celebrity cameos to come, the show need to take this feedback and adjust.

At some point in the future, we’re getting Jimmy Fallon. Sooner or later, Mr. Beast is going to actually appear on the island. We know this from the trailer. There may be more instances we’re not in the loop on. I’m certainly not advising the editors not show or reference these moments that already happened, but given how negative fans were about this episode, I’m imploring them to remember that fans are watching the show to see the actual contestants.

There is not a single celebrity on Earth I would rather see while I’m watching Survivor than Coach. There is no world leader I’m more interested in seeing on Survivor than Cirie Fields. Show the celebrities, sure, but don't give us their perspective, always keep it from the viewpoint of the players.

Was this last episode of Survivor the worst in the show’s history? No. Absolutely not. We got a really interesting (and I think stupid) blindside. There was a really fun challenge. We got some enjoyable confessionals from legends of the game. A lot of what we got was good. It was head and shoulders better than clip shows and both episodes featuring the hourglass twists and at least a hundred others.

What we did get, however, was disappointing and not nearly as good as it should have been. It took the focus off the players, and as the editors finish up on the rest of the episodes, they should remember taking the focus off the players is never the right call.