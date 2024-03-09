I Binged The First Ten Seasons Of The Simpsons As An Adult, And These Are The Episodes That Made Me Sob The Hardest

So I decided to rewatch The Simpsons' first ten seasons – and I have to say, I cried a lot more than I thought I would.

I adore animation and cartoons. Whether it was the Saturday morning cartoons or rewatching some of my favorite ones as an adult, like the lovely Avatar: The Last Airbender , I have always loved them. I even love the best adult animated shows to watch now.

But, one series that I hadn't watched in some time was The Simpsons, and of course, my boyfriend happens to love the classic TV series, so we decided that was going to be our dinner rewatch for the next few months.

And I cried—a lot.

I never imagined myself sobbing during The Simpsons, but the themes, paired with life experiences I've had now, piled on each other. So here we are – the ten episodes from the first ten seasons of The Simpsons that had me sobbing for hours.

“Lisa’s Substitute” (Season 2, Episode 19)

"Lisa's Substitute" is one of the first episodes on this list, from Season 2 of the series, where Lisa's substitute teacher, Mr. Bergstrom, arrives at Springfield Elementary to fill in for her sick teacher.

She forms a connection with Mr. Bergstrom for his genuine love of knowledge and is heartbroken to see him go, as she feels he's the only teacher she's ever connected with and won't find another person like that again.

Right before he leaves, he gives her a simple note to remember him by, and when she looks down at what he wrote, it says, "You are Lisa Simpson." This simple phrase holds so much power, reminding her of how smart she truly is.

The episode was mixed with many aspects I love, from things seen in the best coming-of-age movies to some of Dead Poets Society, and I couldn't help but sob at the symbolism.

“And Maggie Makes Three” (Season 6, Episode 13)

Oh, I am a baby when it comes to loving fathers, and occasionally, Homer can be that – even if Marge, his wife, is way too good for him.

In the Season 6 episode, "And Maggie Makes Three," The Simpsons tells us the story of how Maggie came to be and why Homer gave up his dream of owning a bowling alley to provide for her as an explanation as to why her baby pictures are missing.

Eventually, we discover the real reason – he stores all of them at his desk as inspiration for him to do well at his job, simply saying, "Do it for her."

Stop. Stop it right there. I'm crying already. Come on; that's just too sweet.

"Mother Simpson" (Season 7, Episode 8)

I liked "Mother Simpson" so much because it felt like the realest we had ever seen Homer. He's reunited with his long-lost (thought dead) mother, but by the end, she has to go into hiding again thanks to past crimes. He helps her get out, and they have a tearful goodbye. Once she's gone, Homer looks up at the stars, quiet.

There's something so melancholy about this. I feel like so many people connected with this because we've all had this feeling – where you can sense that everything around you is off, but there's nothing you can do but grin and bear it and try to move past whatever situation haunts you. Homer lost his mother again in a day, and that's depressing.

“I Love Lisa” (Season 4, Episode 15)

Okay, I want to preface this by saying I do not support Ralph's constant and intense need to be with Lisa after she gives him a Valentine. That's not cute, and consent is important.

But, what made me cry – or at the very least get teary-eyed – was seeing Ralph's Valentine's box empty beforehand and his tears afterward. The entire class in "I Love Lisa" spent time crafting Valentines, and not a single one wound up in his box, even though he put one in everyone else's. That's just sad and cruel.

“Bart Gets An F” (Season 2, Episode 1)

The first episode of Season 2 hit me hard because of PTSD from college and just pure sympathy for Bart. In "Bart Gets an F," he tries very hard to pass a test so he doesn't get held back for a year after failing the first time. Even though he studied and tried hard, he still failed. And, then he cries – sobs.

While he does get a miracle pass while crying because of a random historical event, it's heartbreaking to witness – because we have all been there. We have all studied intensely hard for a test, only for it to blow up in our faces. Bart may be a bit of a jerk, but that was one of his most human moments.

“Lisa’s Wedding” (Season 6, Episode 19)

The "Lisa's Wedding" storyline in Season 6, Episode 19 played out almost like some of the best enemies-to-lovers movies out there, but of course, there had to be a twist at the end.

When Lisa is about to marry a wealthy Englishman, she discovers that he hates her family and won't even wear the cufflinks that her father had passed on to him as a tradition – and will only wear them if she abandons her family after the wedding.

Despite her heartbreak, Lisa is vehemently against it and refuses to marry him, and she stands by her family. That moment between Homer and Lisa, a father and daughter, hits hard for someone like me who cherishes the relationship with her parents.

“Dog Of Death” (Season 3, Episode 18)

Oh. Oh, no. This episode was not made for the weak.

In "Dog of Death," Santa's Little Helper gets sick, so the Simpsons have to scrounge up any extra money they can to pay for an operation. In doing so, they originally resent the dog because they cannot enjoy what they once did — causing the dog to run away.

Santa's Little Helper is trained as an attack dog for Mr. Burns but recognizes Bart when the boy comes to rescue him, protecting the child from the other attack dogs. The tears are coming already, thinking of a dog's pure love for its human – all those adorable movie dogs out there trained me for this.

"Marge Be Not Proud" (Season 7, Episode 11)

In "Marge Be Not Proud," Bart is caught shoplifting by video cameras, and Marge finds out. We see her version of anger – disappointment and a lack of nurturing for her son after what happened. She doesn't offer the same amount of love as she used to, and it gets to Bart – which, in turn, gets to me.

He did do something terrible, and lowkey deserved it a little, but it still makes me sad to see a mother disappointed in her son and Bart trying to find that love somewhere else for a bit.

“Lisa’s First Word” (Season 4, Episode 10)

This episode wrecked me in the last seconds. "Lisa's First Word" tells the story of Lisa's first word, but the episode ends with Homer putting Maggie to bed while the two older kids argue. He says to Maggie, "The sooner kids talk, the sooner they talk back. I hope you never say a word," and kisses her goodnight.

Then she takes out the pacifier and says "Daddy" when he's gone, and ouch, my heart. I'm sobbing just writing this. It's so damn cute.

"The Last Temptation Of Homer" (Season 5, Episode 9)

I had to put this here as the last, but certainly not the least. "The Last Temptation of Homer" shows Homer almost having an affair with an attractive co-worker who seems to share a lot of the same hobbies he does. Still, at the very last minute, he doesn't choose her – he chooses and loves his wife, proving even through temptation, he stays with his love.

I think the romantic in me just loved this moment – that Homer, despite all his shortcomings, still chose Marge and continued to be with her no matter what. It's sweet – even if Homer is a dunce.