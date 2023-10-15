32 Movie Dogs We Want To Adopt (And Cute Pictures Of Them)

When it comes to movie dogs, I'm sure we're all thinking the same thing – how cute they are and how, deep down, we would love to adopt them for our own houses. Or is that just me? I'm not sure, but here I am – begging the world to give me a chance to adopt the sweetest little animals that movies offer. So here are 32 movie dogs I would love to keep in my home – and the cute pictures we all need.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Marley – Marley And Me

Maybe Marley from Marley & Me was a little troublemaker, but what dog isn't really? They all have their training stage, and Marley's just happened to last a bit longer. And how can you look at Marley and not want to love him to death? He's adorable – even if he might cause your shoes to be torn up.

(Image credit: Disney)

Air Buddy – Air Bud

Air Buddy from the Air Bud series is my dream dog. Athletic and, what's better, a Golden Retriever-- the type of dog that I've always wanted for years. There were plenty of movies in this franchise, so there are even more puppies and dogs to love, but I have to say the original beats every other.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Lassie – The Lassie Series

I don't think many other dogs are as iconic as Lassie from the Lassie series. In many movies I've watched, mentioning Lassie or a callout to the famous dog is pretty memorable. And for good reason – Lassie was a good dog, the best one, and was probably one of the most heroic ones out there.

(Image credit: Disney)

Pongo And Perdita – 101 Dalmatians

Pongo and Perdita were what I consider the O.G. dogs of Disney. Because everyone always thinks about how awesome 101 Dalmatians are. But that never would have started if Pongo and Perdita hadn't met in the first place – and tangled up their owners together, so there's that.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Beethoven – Beethoven

While I'm sure some of us may think of Beethoven as the composer, I'm talking about the other Beethoven. The movie where a dog, a Saint Bernard, was named Beethoven and was the most intelligent boy in the world. Little me still remembers watching the film on Disney Channel as a kid and wishing Beethoven was my dog. If I ever get a Saint Bernard, that's the first name that comes to mind.

(Image credit: Warner Home Video)

Scooby-Doo

As a known fan of all the best Scooby-Doo movies and everything else involving that franchise, you can't get more iconic than Scooby-Doo himself. There's something so nostalgic about watching Scooby and the gang solve mysteries while seeing Scooby and Shaggy bond over the strangest food combinations. I'd rather be their friend and go out and try the best restaurants imaginable than solve mysteries all the time.

(Image credit: Universal)

Boss Dog – A Dog's Purpose

I dare you to watch this film and not cry. There are plenty of versions of dogs in A Dog's Purpose, but all are under the name Boss Dog, the type of dog that is reincarnated into different dogs to help humans through various lifetimes, passing from generation to generation. And I'm not crying; you are. I miss my childhood dog now.

(Image credit: WDAS)

Lady And Tramp – Lady And The Tramp

Lady & the Tramp is one of those Disney movies that is hard to beat because how can you compare a romance to that of Lady & the Tramp? Two people from opposing backgrounds fall in love, a classic love story. And I'll admit I want both of them in my house so I can have all the cute little puppies that they had at the end of the film.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Frank The Pug – Men In Black

I'll be honest and say that the Men in Black movies were some of my favorites to watch as a kid, mainly because they're some of Will Smith's best films and hilarious in so many ways. But you want to know what was even funnier? Frank the Pug.

You can't get much better than a talking Pug that sounds like someone straight from Queens. As someone who grew up close to the city, I can confirm this is what they all sound like. There’s even a Men in Black newbie guide that explains how insane New York is.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Gromit – Wallace And Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit

While Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit isn't my favorite stopmotion film of all time, there are plenty of moments about it that I do love. And one of which is Gromit, the second half of the title, which has some of the funniest moments of the film and makes me want to get my own Gromit to live my life to the absolute hilarious fullest.

(Image credit: United Feature Syndicate, Inc.)

Snoopy – A Boy Named Charlie Brown

I mean, how can you not love Snoopy? While the iconic beagle certainly has had his moments of terror to Charlie Brown, there's a reason why he's become one of the faces of the Peanuts franchise. And every year, without fail, I will always watch the Peanuts holiday specials because my love for Snoopy grows even more.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Dug – Up

Dug is a character from Up that I'm pretty sure equals most dogs in today's society – they love their humans, would do anything to protect them, and often get distracted by other animals around them (i.e., squirrels). But Dug is just the sweetest boy, and fans saw that, too. He even got his own Up Disney+ spinoff show that featured several shorts around his and Carl's life after the movie.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Summit)

Daisy – John Wick

You don't mess with John Wick's dog.

Okay, so this is honestly a sad pick to put on this list. But Daisy was the dog that set off the events of the John Wick movies. And yes, I know, we barely see her. But honestly, after seeing how adorable Daisy is, one can understand why John did what he did. I, too, would become an assassin again just to take out the people who hurt my animals.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hooch – Turner & Hooch

Another iconic dog from the old days is Hooch from Turner & Hooch. The dog was the epitome of the best partner in crime to Tom Hanks' Turner, and when these two were on the case, it would be solved so quickly. Hooch was a little crazy, but that makes the movie so much fun, and by the end, he and Turner make a great team.

(Image credit: Disney)

Old Yeller – Old Yeller

Of course, we have to put Old Yeller on the list from Old Yeller. It's probably as old and iconic of a dog as you can get – aside from one other, which we will get into in a bit. But Old Yeller is quite possibly the best dog due to his loyalty, devotion, and anything else you could imagine. I'm sure many people came to love dogs from this movie and Old Yeller.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Max – How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Whether you're referring to the animated Max from the How the Grinch Stole Christmas special (which I still believe is the best Christmas special to this day ), the 2019 film, or the live-action retelling starring Jim Carrey, Max is the best boy.

While he certainly doesn't deserve the abuse that the Grinch puts him through in the first half of the story, you can't deny his loyalty and how, even in the end, when the Grinch changes, he sticks by him.

(Image credit: Disney)

Peg – Lady And The Tramp

Peg is one of the other dogs from Lady and the Tramp I love because how can you not love her? Not only am I jealous of a dog's hair routine because her fur is fluffy, but Peg has the voice of an angel. And honestly, in the live-action version, her iconic song "He's a Tramp" is sung by Janelle Monáe and is the best part of that Disney live-action .

(Image credit: Disney)

Zero – The Nightmare Before Christmas

In one of the best stop motion films ever, The Nightmare Before Christmas features Zero, a ghost dog. Could you technically house him? I mean, if you're looking for a poltergeist, sure. But he's a resident of Halloween Town. Either way, Zero is pretty cute, and there's no denying his sweet partnership with Jack Skellington.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Sparky – Frankenweenie

Another stop motion film that I like is Frankenweenie, and in that, we are introduced to Sparky. This dog is unfortunately killed and brought back to life by his owner, Victor Frankenstein. Even as a reanimated corpse, Sparky is the sweetest dog and brings so much energy to a character that is supposed to have passed on. But you can't help but love him.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Buster – Toy Story Franchise

I remember seeing Buster in later Toy Story movies and thinking how progressive the age was for him. Because, if you recall, Buster was full of energy in the second film, where we see him on screen for the first time. And then, in the third, he's just a tired dog, relaxing every day. But no matter how you look at him, Buster is another cute Pixar animal.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Dog – The Artist

In the Academy Award-winning film The Artist, "The Dog" is a Jack Russell Terrier who steals every scene he is in, no matter what he is doing. The animal even rescued someone from a fire – a literal burning building. How can you not love a dog that is willing to do that?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Sam – I Am Legend

Okay, so zombie movies are probably some of my favorite movies. I even rewatched Train to Busan and put myself through that trauma again. But as much as I also like I Am Legend, I don't think I can watch it again because we all know what happens to Sam halfway through.

Even so, Sam was a good boy, and I would steal him away from this movie so he could live a long life in a world that is not surrounded by bloodthirsty creatures.

(Image credit: Disney)

Bolt – Bolt

Bolt is a movie from the late 2000s Disney when they were trying to get into CGI films a little more, and Bolt was the main star. He was raised as a dog who was thought to have superpowers for a show he was on, but he found out that he was just a regular dog. Even so, Bolt was an adorable animal – and I would adopt him in a heartbeat.

(Image credit: MGM)

Toto – The Wizard Of Oz

The Wizard of Oz is quite possibly the most iconic movie of all time, and in that film, we are introduced to Toto, Dorothy's dog. You know that line, "Toto, I don't think we're in Kansas anymore"? That was referring to him. And yes, I would die for Toto. You can even watch the movie as part of the best movies on Max to check out and fall in love with Toto all over again.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Enzo – The Art Of Racing In The Rain

Am I putting another Golden Retriever on here? Yes, I am, but it's my list, so I get to say who iconic dogs are and look at Enzo.

The Art of Racing in the Rain was one of Amanda Seyfried's best movies and a significant starring role for Milo Ventimiglia, but no one stole the show quite like Enzo. He's the sweetest boy and was always there for his owner, and the movie's ending will quite literally gut-punch you in the best way.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Every Dog – Isle Of Dogs

I have watched every Wes Anderson movie , and Isle of Dogs is pretty high up there. But it's not my favorite, although the dogs are super unique. Literally every single dog in this stop motion movie has a new look, without fail.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Baxter – Anchorman

You can't get better than Ron Burgundy in comedy; of course, his little dog Baxter is the cutest pup in the world. It's hilarious to watch Burgundy in Anchorman speak to the dog in such a personal way because I'm pretty sure we all have had moments where our dog becomes our therapist. Baxter is the best; no questions about it.

(Image credit: MGM)

Bruiser – Legally Blonde

When you have a character as iconic as Elle Woods, you need a just as awesome dog. And Bruiser is that.

Legally Blonde is one of Reese Witherspoon's best movies , and Bruiser was a great addition that completed how excellent the film is. He was played by a little Chihuahua who was there for Elle through her darkest times at Harvard and stood by her through everything. And in the second film it's revealed that Bruiser is part of the LGBTQ+ community, so he's even more iconic. We can't help but be fans.

(Image credit: Disney)

Nana – Peter Pan

In Peter Pan, Nana is the dog that cares for the Darling children. And yes, I would would love for Nana to take care of me. I wish I could train a dog to bring me my food, but at the same time, I would give that dog so many pets they wouldn't even know how to handle it. So cute.

(Image credit: Disney)

Copper – The Fox And The Hound

As a society, we all have a collective group of movies that first made us cry, and for me, that was The Fox and the Hound, and when the titular characters became enemies due to their upbringing. But Copper still let his friendship with Tod ring true at the end, letting him live despite his owner wanting him to take out the Fox. It's all very sweet.

(Image credit: MGM)

Charlie B. Barkin – All Dogs Go To Heaven

I can't write this entry without crying, so I'll keep it short. Charlie B. Barkin was a good boy, and yes, I believe that dogs go to heaven when we die because of him in All Dogs Go to Heaven.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Shadow – Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

We have a third Golden Retriever on here, and I stand by Shadow from Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey. He is so loyal to his friends that he has to travel across the country, and how he believes in the world is the kind of encouragement we all need.

There are so many movie dogs out there that are the absolute sweetest – and now, I feel the need to go to an animal shelter and adopt every single one. This article was a great idea but a bad one, too. Maybe I'll stick to watching these movies.