I'm Rewatching Malcolm In The Middle, And It's A Whole Other Experience As A Parent

When I first heard about Malcolm in the Middle ’s revival , I was flooded with memories of watching Frankie Muniz’s career-defining character break the fourth wall and try to navigate life all those years ago. As a middle child and a kid who was pushed into enriched classes at a very early age, I always felt a connection with what’s considered one of the best sitcoms of all time . I mean, I was in a strange and awkward transitional phase in my life, and the show’s main character was in a very similar situation.

After making plans to revisit the show for the first time in years, I recently started rewatching Malcolm in the Middle (I’m partway through the first season with a lot of catching up to do), and it has been quite an experience. Now a father to three kids of my own, a homeowner, and a guy quickly approaching middle age, I’m finding myself relating to this show in a completely different and unexpected way.

(Image credit: Fox)

I Haven't Watched Malcolm In The Middle In Years, And This Rewatch Is A Blast

I’ll never forget watching the first episode of Malcolm in the Middle back in January 2000 and being completely blown away by the humor, rawness, and relatability of what was Fox’s newest show in its Sunday night lineup . I watched religiously for the first few seasons, making sure I was ready to go when it came on after The Simpsons, but I slowly started missing an episode here and there before eventually stopping entirely. It wasn’t that I no longer liked it (I would later watch reruns on FX in high school and college), but it was just one of those things, you know?

Let me tell you, going back to the very beginning with Malcolm and his family after all these years (it’s probably been at least 15 years since I watched an episode) is an absolute blast. This is something I plan on continuing as we get closer to the revival, which will hopefully come to Disney+ by the end of the 2025 TV schedule or some point early next year.

(Image credit: Fox)

There's A Lot Of Nostalgia, Which Was Expected

Going into my Malcolm in the Middle rewatch, I had a feeling that there was going to be a lot of nostalgia, and I was right. This show came out when I was in the sixth grade, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that watching those early episodes took me back to the early 2000s when we were coming out of the ‘90s and into the promise of a new millennium.

Watching Malcolm fight with Reese (Justin Berfield) and Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan) on a Saturday morning, get into all kinds of mischief, and ruin their parents’ anniversary dinner in an early episode takes me back to raising hell with my two brothers back in the day. Also, the scene where Malcolm first goes to his gifted class took me back to second grade when I was admitted to “Discoveries” (not “Gateway,” I wasn’t that smart) and the oddness and unfamiliarity of being pulled from my normal class. It’s a trip, but a good one considering these were my formative years and all.

(Image credit: Fox)

I'm Finding Myself Relating To Malcolm's Parents

I thought the hit of nostalgia would be the best part about revisiting the family sitcom after all these years, but I was wrong. What’s really been a blast and so meaningful about going back to this beloved series is finding myself relating to Malcolm’s parents, Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), and finally seeing the various ups and downs of family life through their eyes.

As I mentioned above, I have three kids of my own – I know Francis (Christopher Masterson) means there are four kids at this stage in the show, but he’s still in military school – and so I totally see Lois and Hal’s struggle to provide for their family, keep the kids from killing one another , and try to find time for themselves. I’m not to the show’s third season just yet, but there’s that one scene where Hal tries to fix a lightbulb that hits so much harder as an adult. Honestly, it’s like watching a different show.

(Image credit: Fox)

More importantly, My Perception Of Lois Has Changed So Much

Back when I used to watch, I always saw Lois as an iron-fisted TV mom who would go to great lengths to make life hell for her kids. Those thoughts mellowed out as the series continued and I grew up, but come on, I was an angsty 12-year-old when this show debuted back in the day, and had a problem with authority. Now that I’m in Lois’ shoes, I have a completely different perception of her character and her parenting methods.

Sure, Jane Kaczmarek’s unforgettable character takes things too far at times (the psychological warfare she used to figure out who burnt her dress was insane), but being a parent of three young kids who love tearing up stuff, lying about it, and fighting each other to take the blame has taught me that she wasn’t completely in the wrong in these situations. I, too, am tired after a day at work, and knowing that I’m just halfway through a double shift when I punch the clock is enough to make me go crazy some nights.

(Image credit: Fox)

Also, The Portrayal Of A Non-Perfect And Cash-Strapped Family Is So Relatable As A Parent

Times are tough right now. They were tough with Malcolm in the Middle first premiered 25 years ago, but I was mostly shielded from the realities of life by my parents then. That said, watching a portrayal of a cash-strapped family with mismatched furniture, hand-me-down clothes, and anxiety when it comes to finances or even the future has been a cathartic experience. Add in a family that is far from perfect and more than a little rough around the edges, and it becomes even more relatable as a parent who’s still trying to figure this out.

There’s a rawness and realness to Malcolm in the Middle that I’m appreciating more this time around, and I can’t wait to see how that continues as I work my way through the rest of the series.

