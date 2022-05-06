The Price Is Right Announcer George Gray Talks Tricks For Spinning The Wheel And The Show's 50th Anniversary Tour
By Laura Hurley published
George Gray is ready for fans to "Come on down!" to the Price Is Right tour and spin the Wheel!
The Price Is Right hits a major milestone this year with its 50th anniversary, which is an accomplishment that not too many TV shows are ever able to reach. CBS and the game show have been celebrating the anniversary ever since Season 50 premiered back in September, and that celebration has spread nationwide with The Price Is Right’s “Come On Down Tour!” The latest stop on the tour was in Cleveland, Ohio, and announcer George Gray spoke with CinemaBlend about the show and the tour, including tricks for spinning the iconic Big Wheel.
It was a rainy day in Cleveland when the “Come On Down Tour!” came into town on May 6, but that didn’t stop fans from lining up before the event even started to take their chance to play some Price Is Right games. When I spoke with George Gray shortly before the event kicked off, he shared how working on the tour – which has made stops all across the country, starting in Los Angeles and ending in New York in just a couple of weeks – compares to working on episodes of the show in the studio:
The Price Is Right has been going strong for half a century, and anybody who has ever watched an episode can vouch for how excited fans in the studio audience are whenever George Gray invites them to “Come on down!” and play some games with Drew Carey – who took over hosting duties from Bob Barker after Barker retired back in 2007 – to win some prizes. The tour brings some of those games to the fans who may never have the chance to attend a taping, and what better way to celebrate 50 years?
There may be no more iconic image from The Price Is Right than the sight of the Big Wheel, just waiting to be spun and determine which lucky contestants will get the closest to $1 and advance to the Showcase Showdown. Players are always excited to get to spin the Wheel, but is there a trick to coming out on top of the other contestants? George Gray, who has been announcing on the show for going on twelve years now, weighed in on whether he has any tips or techniques for spinners:
There’s no surefire way for anybody to guarantee a $1 spin, but being incredibly tall with a lot of upper body strength isn’t the only way to win! It’s also not guaranteed that kissing the Wheel does any good, but we all have our methods of hoping for good luck, and crossing your fingers may not be the best approach if you want to get a good grip.
Since George Gray started on The Price Is Right back in November 2010 before being announced as permanent announcer alongside host Drew Carey (who recently shared a bold prediction for the show’s future) in 2011, he has certainly seen his fair share of spins. The series finished filming Season 50 back in April. Looking back, the announced shared what stands out to him about being part of the milestone year:
“Super neat” is certainly an accurate way to sum up what the fans were feeling while waiting for the “Come On Down Tour!” to start in Cleveland on May 6 even despite the rain, as just the latest stop in the Price Is Right tour across the country. Although Drew Carey wasn’t able to return to his hometown of Cleveland for the event, George Gray had that opportunity himself when the tour stopped in St. Louis, Missouri. He shared what that experience was like for him:
If you haven’t made it to one of the special stops for the “Come On Down Tour!” with George Gray just yet, there’s still one left. The New York event takes place on Wednesday, May 18. You can also catch new episodes of The Price Is Right on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on CBS, or rewatch earlier episodes of Season 50 with a streaming subscription to Paramount+.
For more viewing options now and in the coming weeks, be sure to check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule. If you’re not sure when some of the biggest shows in primetime are wrapping for the season, take a look at our rundown of spring TV finales so that you don’t miss a date.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.