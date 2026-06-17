I Was Already Entranced By This West Summer House Drama, But Watching Bowen Yang And Matt Rogers Unpack It Is Chef's Kiss

Summer House Season 10 just finished airing as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and the hit Bravo reality series really dished out the drama. Right before the season finished airing, though, viewers were hit with a major BTS shakeup, as it was confirmed that cast member West Wilson was leaving the show. Fans swiftly took to social media to share their thoughts on the development and didn’t hold back. I find this situation intriguing enough on its own but, now, it’s been enhanced by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ wild commentary.

Wilson – a three-season veteran of Summer House – drew a considerable amount of backlash when it was confirmed that he was dating castmate Amanda Batula, who was a good friend of fellow co-star/Wilson’s ex, Ciara Miller. Sides were eventually taken in the messy situation, with even Rob Mariano (a.k.a. Boston Rob) showing support for Miller. And, when fans took to the web to share their thoughts on Wilson’s exit, many expressed relief over the fact that he would no longer be on the show.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Rogers and Yang recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and, in a YouTube clip from that interview, host Andy Cohen was eager to get their thoughts on the bonus Season 10 installment, The Aftermath. That special sees West sitting down with co-star Kyle Cooke for a tense conversation, but the Fire Island co-stars were able to find some humor in it. Yang, for instance, dropped a quip regarding the way Wilson spoke:

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My headline is that West Wilson is the first person in history to inhale while he speaks. He’s like [breathes in and mimics Wilson] ‘Yeah, I don’t know. Yeah, that was a learning lesson for sure.’ He’s drawing air in!

Batula also wasn’t immune from any kind of critiques, though Rogers wasn’t joking too much when he commented on her conversation with Lindsay Hubbard. Rogers shared a thought that might mirror how others are feeling after that Batula’s chat with Lindsay Hubbard:

My pull is that Amanda knows, Amanda just knows. And so, now that we have her on television being like, ‘I know,’ there's really no excuse. I want her to help herself so bad.

Yang was also apparently taken aback with how Wilson answered after being asked if he truly loved Batula. On air, Wilson would also say that he cared about her a great deal, which the former SNL star referred to as “the bleakest thing” he’d seen all week. Yet Yang also mused that he hadn’t watched the UFC Freedom 250 fight at the White House. Check out the video to hear all the thoughts Yang and Rogers shared:

Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers Agree West Wilson Was Being Performative | WWHL - YouTube Watch On

The Las Culturistas podcast co-hosts certainly know how to dish it out and, collectively, their comments serve as the icing on this proverbial cake of reality TV-based drama. Sure, the drama that plays out on screen is entertaining enough, but there’s just something about seeing takes from fans — celebrities or otherwise – that makes it all the more engaging. Bravo, which houses some of the greatest reality shows of all time, like The Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises – certainly knows how to drum up engagement.

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On that note, it seems like West Wilson isn’t planning to engage with this particular medium moving forward. During the bonus episode, Wilson asserted that his “time on camera is over.” Interestingly enough, though, despite his contract not being picked up, it’s reported that he could return to the show down the line for a cameo. If you ask me, that would be smart play on the network’s part, as any further on-screen appearances from Wilson after this drama would likely draw plenty of reactions from fans.

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All episodes of Summer House Season 10 are now streamable with a Peacock subscription. So check them out and form your own opinions on the drama like Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.