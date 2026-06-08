Bowen Yang Was Planning To Leave SNL Sooner Until Lorne Michaels Called
The creator had a proposition.
Bowen Yang recently got deeper into his exit from Saturday Night Live, and shared that he would've left a lot sooner had it not been for a phone call from Lorne Michaels. As the sketch comedy is on hiatus ahead of returning to the 2026 TV schedule in the fall, Yang explained his mid-season exit was part of mentoring the next batch of young stars.
The comedian appeared alongside Rachel Sennott on Variety's Actors On Actors series. Sennott asked Bowen Yang to go into his exit on SNL, and he obliged, talking about the circumstances surrounding the situation and that he did plan on leaving before his midseason exit in Season 51:
Bowen Yang has talked a lot about being pushed into roles where he played a gay male stereotype or even an inanimate object. Sure, he was in his feelings about leaving, but it seems clear from these comments that he felt like he'd gotten all he could get out of Saturday Night Live, and it was time to move on.
Yang needed a reason to stay, and it came to him with a call from Lorne Michaels. As he explained, Lorne wanted him to stay on for just a while longer so he could mentor a bunch of incoming writers and cast members. He got into it below:
The comedian was given a chance to leave his mark on Saturday Night Live, and he ran with it. Bowen Yang has already complimented the cast on how they've done after his departure. And now, in hindsight, I have to wonder if that was a sly way of crediting himself for the people he helped train for the moment.
Since leaving Saturday Night Live, he's found continued success with his Las Culturistas Podcast, and remains working on other projects and movies in the meantime. I'm eager to see his continued success, and wonder if we'll eventually get to see him return to SNL at one point as a host. Maybe then he won't have to play an inanimate object!
SNL is rolling strong into Season 52, with some newcomers like Jeremy Culhane already making a big splash with the audience. It feels like the late-night sketch comedy series is the strongest it's been in years, and credit to Bowen Yang and many others for bringing it back into the limelight and making late-night television relevant at a time that time slot needs any win it can get.
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Expect to see Saturday Night Live back on NBC's schedule in the fall, and check out previous episodes over on Peacock. As for Bowen Yang, we've got an eye on the things he's up to, and can't wait to see what he'll be doing over the next year and beyond.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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