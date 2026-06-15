West Is Reportedly Out Of Summer House, And Bravo Fans Have Thoughts

Bravo is home of some of the best reality TV shows of all time, and that includes titles outside of the Real Housewives franchise. Folks who have spent years watching Summer House on the network (and streaming with a Peacock subscription) hit the jackpot this year when Amanda and West announced they were in a relationship, betraying Ciara (and Kyle) in the process. West is reportedly off of the show, and fans are having a big reaction online.

This news came to us from TMZ, which reports West Wilson won't be back for the next season of Summer House. Bravo hasn't offered a statement, but folks are sounding off about this news, especially since the three-part reunion just aired. When the news broke on the Bravo Twitter accounts @HousewivesHub and @queensofbravo, the responses immediately lit up. Some of them read:

This moron sh-t the bed on a show he could have parlayed into a long term and profitable career (more than he’d make without the exposure). Instead he acted on short term and unprofitable lust, blowing up the group, losing the audience and ultimately the bag.

this is probably the only good choice he has ever made

He's too messy and dishonest.

Hardly surprising, even his friends hate him, why wouldn't we?

Good, hope he takes Amanda with him (though I can't imagine that relationships gonna last if he lost his job).

Clearly Summer House fans have had it with both Amanda and West, and are happy to see the latter depart the show ahead of Season 11. But TMZ's report claims the network hasn't "shut the door" on him altogether, so he could pop up in a cameo. Fans are also wondering if he might end up pivoting to another show on the network such as In The City.

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There were rumors about West and Amanda for a while, but when their relationship was confirmed it broke the internet in the Bravo world. Fans then watched the most recent season of Summer House, finding hints that they were secretly together in the midst of filming. And the court of public opinion came down on them hard.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Summer House is streaming exclusively on peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

In many ways it felt like the Summer House drama mirrored Scandoval, which took the internet by storm thanks to drama on Vanderpump Rules. Both included a wild affair which broke the code of friendship for their respective casts. Fans took umbrage with West and Amanda getting together, and the way they both betrayed his ex Ciara. She and Amanda were especially close, with Ciara helping to uplift her in the wake of her divorce from Kyle.

Summer House is streaming in its entirety on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see how the show changes without West as a main character.