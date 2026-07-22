Two Major Big Brother 27 Houseguests Are Yelling At Each Other On Social, And It's Getting Nasty

Big Brother 27 Houseguest Morgan Pope is at odds with winner Ashley Hollis, and it's led to a slew of messiness spilling out on social media. There's, of course, been drama between houseguests before, but this is something else. As a matter of fact, it was so wild that fans actually took a break from streaming the Season 28 live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, all to see this long-bubbling feud finally boil over.

(Image credit: CBS)

For context, this really started back when Ashley was experiencing some backlash for stirring the pot and alleging that Season 28's Angela Murray was being offensive or possibly racist when talking about a Season 26 Houseguest. In the midst of responding to individuals who disagreed with her thoughts on the matter, she posted a photo with Morgan, alleging that the long-speculated feud they had after Season 27 wasn't real:

“Ashley hates Morgan” meanwhile a few weeks ago which I never posted…. Stop trying to pit us against each other. She played a great game, I played a great game, Vince played a great game. Everyone has their opinions on who is better/worse and that has nothing to do with me! pic.twitter.com/Q1LoTxHKDWJuly 21, 2026

It was an odd message to post, especially considering Big Brother fans only knew there were issues between Ashley and Morgan because Ashley herself had stated as much in the past. While the duo had a friendship in the house, it seemed that after the show they were not close. It all began following an incident that happened in a car following a post-finale party (and fans still don't know the details of that event).

Undoubtedly, some of the tension stems from Morgan going from heavily favored to win, only to finish in third place after Ashley won the final competitions and sent her packing. In any case, Morgan popped up on X and replied to the picture, letting Ashley know her thoughts on sharing that photo, and about the importance of "context":

Ashley, you & I both know why this photo was taken. It represented a cordial moment in a shared space, not a change in our relationship. I think it’s important that context isn’t lost when moments like this are shared publicly.

Ashley originally replied to the tweet with "How's Vince?" with the coffee emoji but appears to have since deleted it. It was a not-so-subtle jab at the showmance Morgan had with runner-up Vince Panaro, dubbed the "cheatmance" by many because he had a long-term girlfriend at the time. Vince ended things after meeting back up with his girlfriend, but there's been no evidence that he and Morgan have met back up after the show.

There were many exchanges between them, which included Ashley sharing text messages sent between the two of them. In those text, there were allegations of there being no feud as well as the winner claiming this all boiled down to "jealousy" because she finished in third place. Morgan didn't directly respond to any of Ashley's comments about that, but posted this:

I don’t care that Ashley won bb27! What I care about is my name being attached to someone who has a new controversy every other day because of the type of person she is. I don’t want to be associated with her & that’s why I cut off our friendship the second we left the house & I saw how weird she moves. Recentering bb28 now but I’m sure she’ll continue to use my name to distract from the next pattern of problematic behavior & that’s fine!

Other Big Brother Houseguests weighed in, with Rachel Reilly publicly stating she supported Ashley. That's not much of a surprise, given how close they were in BB27 before Rachel was shockingly eliminated. Outside of Rachel, however, a bulk of the cast seemed to stay away from the situation and let the two women hash it out.

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Hilariously enough, it seems there's one thing they can agree on. Morgan reposted one of Ashley's comments, in response to a fan hoping they could be friends:

We will NEVER be friends.

Personally, I find this refreshing. Sure, Big Brother Houseguests share a unique experience and can spend close to three months in a house together, but does that mean they have to be buddies for life? Hell, there are people I've known much longer who I'm not friends with, so it's nice to see two people who are honest about it.

I do question, however, why they're arguing about all this so publicly. Is it because they know the drama both gives them a better shot at castings on other reality shows? If so, I hope a casting agent for The Challenge is watching. I'd 100% tune in to see these two battle it out, but we need it sooner rather than later.

While drama between alumni unfolds, Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We'll see if any more controversies happen outside the house in the meantime but, for now, I'm tuning back into the house because things are really heating up!