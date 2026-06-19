All We Can Talk About Is Summer House's West Drama, But Another Star Has A Crazy Paula Abdul Connection

When I think about Summer House and its run on the 2026 TV schedule , my mind goes to the Amanda Batula and West Wilson drama surrounding their relationship. However, while revelations about this and Wilson’s future on the show continue to come out, some fun news about one of the show’s other stars has come to light. So, with that in mind, let’s talk about Lindsay Hubbard and her wild connection to Paula Abdul.

So, this story begins with Hubbard convincing her friends from college to move to Los Angeles. As that was happening, she was “talking to a guy.” That guy was Paula Abdul’s nephew. So, that’s how the Summer House star got close to the singer, as she explained on the More Life with Carl Radke podcast:

So, when I moved out to LA with my girlfriends, I was talking to this kid, and I was with Paula Abdul every day for like months, to the point where even to this day she’s like ‘Yeah, Lindsay was almost my niece.’ And I was like ‘No, I wasn’t.’

Carl Radke confirmed this, explaining that when he’s been with Hubbard, Abdul has said this before. He initially thought it was a joke; however, it was “dead serious.” Their connection, at least, was serious; the idea of her actually almost being the singer’s niece was not, as the reality star said:

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I wasn’t almost her niece. I had been wth her every day, almost like – pretty much lived with her because of the guy I was dating, who was her nephew who worked for her.

Hubbard went on to say that she was working in public relations and representing lots of different clubs, lounges, bars and restaurants. As RealityTea noted, she has lots of celebrity connections. However, her connection to Paula Abdul goes beyond that, and according to the singer, is hilariously almost familial.

Overall, this fun fact is a nice reprieve from the Summer House drama that’s captivated audiences (including Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang) . Hubbard was involved in it, as she had a big conversation with Amanda Batula in “The Aftermath” episode, which you can stream with a Peacock subscription . That happened after the explosive reunion episodes and the viral news about West and Amanda being in a relationship. On the whole, this situation has seemingly changed the friend group on Summer House, and it will be interesting to see how the show moves forward.

It’s been reported that West Wilson will not return, with him even saying that he thought his time on camera was “over.” As for the others, I’m looking forward to seeing what they do next. We know Ciara Miller is going on Dancing with the Stars. Meanwhile, we will probably continue to hear from the others online. And thank goodness too, because while the drama is still piping hot, it’s also nice to hear lighthearted stories – like this one about Paula Abdul – from the stars.