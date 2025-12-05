Bowen Yang And Matt Rogers Are Making A Movie, And I Think Bill Hader's Stefon Would Approve

Bowen Yang is one of those Saturday Night Live cast members that’s always a blast to watch interact with the SNL hosts on various sketches. But, more and more lately, I’ve been especially loving all the work that he does with his longtime friend Matt Rogers. The pair are the co-hosts on the Las Culturalistas podcast, and it’s just been revealed they are now working together on their first movie. It’s a project I think Bill Hader’s Stefon would approve of.

Yes, Honey! Bowen Yang And Matt Rogers Are Writing A Movie Together

In a new report from Variety, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers are officially working on a feature film together for Searchlight Pictures that they’re writing and plan to star in. This isn’t the first time they’ve been in a movie together given they were both in Fire Island, where they had an amazing Britney Spears music number. This time around, they seem to be part of the process from the very beginning and will be bringing their specific brand of duo comedy to it.

Funny enough for the podcast pair (who've seen their show Las Culturalistas , which has gotten big guests like Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lawrence, earn awards and allows them to host their award show earlier this year called the Las Culturistas Culture Awards), the movie’s concept is based on a podcast episode. No, it’s not from their own show, but rather inspired by an episode of Search Engine titled ‘Why didn’t Chris and Dan get into Berghain?’

The Comedy Has Me Thinking About Bill Hader's Stefon

Berghain is the world's most exclusive nightclub, particularly for techno music located in Berlin, Germany. Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ movie will follow two Americans as they go on a journey to try to get into Berghain. It’s going to be produced by the co-creators of the Search Engine podcast along with 3 Arts Entertainment being behind it as well.

If you’re hip to Bill Hader’s famous SNL character Stefon, you understand why I would be reminded of him after hearing about this new movie. Hader’s character would always show up on Weekend Update to talk about New York’s “hottest” something, and it would crack me up every time. Somehow it’s been over a decade since Stefon said goodbye to SNL – even though he did return in 2018. Fans like me had hoped Stefon would make an appearance for the SNL50 celebration episode, but it didn’t end up happening.

Because of the pair’s connections to SNL, of course now I’ll be hoping for a Stefon cameo in the untitled movie. No matter, this sounds like a hilarious premise for a movie starring Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, and I can’t wait to hear more about it.