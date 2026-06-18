West Wilson Got Real About Why He Thought His Time On Summer House Was ‘Over’

Summer House is still the talk of the 2026 TV schedule, as the aftermath of everything that happened involving West Wilson and Amanda Batula's relationship continues to unfold. Now, following news that West is reportedly out of Summer House, footage from “The Aftermath” episode showed him explaining what happened after noting that he thought his “time on camera is over.”

In Season 10’s episode titled “The Aftermath,” which fans can stream with a Peacock subscription, West shared a moment with Kyle Cooke (Batula's ex-husband) where he spoke about his future on the reality series following the turbulent reunion. As he sat down with Kyle to film on May 20, per Bravo, he theorized about his own camera time following what happened:

This won't make it, but, like, my time on camera is over.

He went on to acknowledge how poorly the reunion (which aired in three parts during May and early June) went and said he did a “bad job” during it. Overall, this served as an explanation for why West wanted to talk with Kyle and why he initially proposed it as an off-camera conversation. Speaking a bit more about how things were received after the reunion and how he’s been processing it all, West said:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

In my experience, anything I've done following it, publicly, has landed poorly. And so, I didn't want you to think I, like, waited 'til the reunion was over and then, like, gathered myself and then was like, 'Oh, let's film a scene together' kind of thing. The processing and, like, slowing down and just sort of, like, soaking it all in didn't really happen until the last two weeks.

As the conversation continued, West told Kyle that he started to process this all “post-reunion” and “post-adrenaline.” He also didn’t deny how bad things were and how dramatic it all became, describing the situation as a “f–king disaster tornado.”

I mean, when this all happened, everything was just such a f--king disaster tornado, and there's so many layers to this. But, like, the friendship part of this has been really hard to process. To watch it fully implode with other people who you care about, who I care about f--kin' sucks.

The drama centered around West, Amanda and Ciara Miller blew up earlier this spring when West and Amanda revealed their relationship. That led to many picking sides (including Boston Rob). Since Ciara and West used to date, she was great friends with Amanda, and Amanda had broken up with Kyle Cooke, this situation turned into a wild story that took the internet by storm (I mean, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang even unpacked it).

During this episode, West told Kyle that processing all of this and how the drama changed their relationships has been difficult:

It's really f--king hard to know that something so special, like, I f--kin' super fractured.

He then named a bunch of people he lied to, and he said he understood why people discredit him now.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This episode came out around the same time it was reported that West was leaving Summer House, and fans reacted in a big way to the rumor. This interaction was filmed before that news broke, but it seems like West thought his time on the reality show was over.

Now, it will be interesting to see where he goes from here. While Ciara goes to compete on Dancing with the Stars alongside Maura Higgins and more, Wes’ future on television is unclear. However, this conversation did make it clear why he said he thought his time on Summer House was over.