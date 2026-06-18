West Wilson Got Real About Why He Thought His Time On Summer House Was ‘Over’
"...my time on camera is over."
Summer House is still the talk of the 2026 TV schedule, as the aftermath of everything that happened involving West Wilson and Amanda Batula's relationship continues to unfold. Now, following news that West is reportedly out of Summer House, footage from “The Aftermath” episode showed him explaining what happened after noting that he thought his “time on camera is over.”
In Season 10’s episode titled “The Aftermath,” which fans can stream with a Peacock subscription, West shared a moment with Kyle Cooke (Batula's ex-husband) where he spoke about his future on the reality series following the turbulent reunion. As he sat down with Kyle to film on May 20, per Bravo, he theorized about his own camera time following what happened:
He went on to acknowledge how poorly the reunion (which aired in three parts during May and early June) went and said he did a “bad job” during it. Overall, this served as an explanation for why West wanted to talk with Kyle and why he initially proposed it as an off-camera conversation. Speaking a bit more about how things were received after the reunion and how he’s been processing it all, West said:
As the conversation continued, West told Kyle that he started to process this all “post-reunion” and “post-adrenaline.” He also didn’t deny how bad things were and how dramatic it all became, describing the situation as a “f–king disaster tornado.”
The drama centered around West, Amanda and Ciara Miller blew up earlier this spring when West and Amanda revealed their relationship. That led to many picking sides (including Boston Rob). Since Ciara and West used to date, she was great friends with Amanda, and Amanda had broken up with Kyle Cooke, this situation turned into a wild story that took the internet by storm (I mean, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang even unpacked it).
During this episode, West told Kyle that processing all of this and how the drama changed their relationships has been difficult:
He then named a bunch of people he lied to, and he said he understood why people discredit him now.
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This episode came out around the same time it was reported that West was leaving Summer House, and fans reacted in a big way to the rumor. This interaction was filmed before that news broke, but it seems like West thought his time on the reality show was over.
Now, it will be interesting to see where he goes from here. While Ciara goes to compete on Dancing with the Stars alongside Maura Higgins and more, Wes’ future on television is unclear. However, this conversation did make it clear why he said he thought his time on Summer House was over.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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