Bryan Cranston, Jesse Pinkman And More From The Cast Of Breaking Bad, Season 1 VS The End
It has officially been 10 years since the premiere of Breaking Bad.
When chemistry teacher Walter White first decided to "break bad" and cook up drugs as a desperate attempt to leave his family in prosperity after his inevitable death from cancer, people were instantly hooked on the rush of seeing just how far he was willing to go to reach that security. Over the course of the 5 seasons, Walter leaves a lot of damage in his wake and it sure shows in how haggard the characters look when he was finished with them.
Luckily fans didn’t have to wait long to get more Breaking Bad since creator Vince Gilligan continued the thrills with spin off, Better Call Saul. If you want to get the full effect of celebrating the 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad, you can watch the two series together in this perfectly curated order. Flip through these photos to see how much damage occurred throughout the original series.
Sarah is currently a professional child wrangler. When she is not running around on the playgrounds and slapping together PB&J sandwiches, she loves getting a good sweat in at the gym, singing, and going to see live theatre (while simultaneously dreaming about being a part of a stage creation again one day).
