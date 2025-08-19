Today I Learned Sex And The City's Kristin Davis Was Set Up With Matthew Perry During The Height Of His Friends Fame
Who knew?
It’s been nearly two years since Matthew Perry passed away at age 54, but his legacy lives on, not just through the infinitely rewatchable TV series Friends, but through the stories of those who crossed paths with him over the years. Sex and the City star Kristin Davis revealed she was once “set up” with Perry at the height of his fame, and she had positive memories of how “happy” he was.
Kristin Davis — aka Charlotte on the SATC spinoff And Just Like That..., whose series finale just aired on the 2025 TV schedule — recalled on an episode of her Are You a Charlotte? podcast a date she had with the Friends star at a dinner party nearly 30 years ago. She said:
Kristin Davis said she remembers bringing flowers to the party and seeing “a bunch of Hollywood people,” though she didn’t remember anyone specifically other than Matthew Perry and her lawyer friend. She went on to give her impression of the man known for executing Chandler Bing’s hilarious lines on Friends. Davis continued:
It sounds like juggling the filming schedules of Friends and 1997’s Fools Rush In was pretty intense, but Kristin Davis said Matthew Perry seemed really pleased with the way his career was going. Unfortunately, that wasn’t something she could necessarily relate to. She continued:
One has to wonder if Kristin Davis was a bit jealous of the Friends cast, as she, too, had auditioned for the part of Monica (who ended up marrying Matthew Perry’s Chandler). Davis was also allegedly present when Courteney Cox decided to buy a Porsche to celebrate getting the role.
The Sex and the City star did end up guest-starring on Friends in one Season 7 episode that aired in 2000. She played Erin, who bonded with Rachel and Phoebe after what was supposed to be a one-night stand with Joey.
All 10 seasons of Friends are available to stream with an HBO Max subscription, and you can see Kristin Davis on the divisive series finale of And Just Like That… — which received abysmal reviews from critics. That series is also available on HBO Max.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.