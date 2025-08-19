Fallout Season 2's First Trailer Left Me With A Big Question About Justin Theroux's Mr. House And His Relationship With Walton Goggins' Ghoul

The first trailer for Fallout Season 2 is here, and with it came its premiere date on the 2025 TV schedule and one huge question. So, as we celebrate its December 17 launch, let’s also talk about the massive inquiry I now have about Justin Theroux’s character, Robert House, and his potential relationship with Walton Goggins’ Ghoul.

So, in the first teaser trailer for Fallout Season 2, we’re introduced to Mr. House, and we see him interact with Cooper Howard, the human version of Goggins’ character. It appears that this story from the past will overlap with The Ghoul and Lucy’s trip to New Vegas , and create parallel stories between before and after the bombs, like we saw in Season 1.

That leads me to question: Will Mr. House be involved in The Ghoul’s present story? In the trailer, we see plenty of him interacting with Cooper, but is there a chance he’s still alive in the present and can meet The Ghoul?

In the voice-over on the promo for one of Amazon Prime’s best shows , Goggins’ Ghoul can be heard talking about how all this started with “one man.” It flashes back to Cooper Howard’s trip to Las Vegas before he turned into a ghoul, and him presumably meeting Mr. House, who knows “everything.”

Mr. House then claims that Cooper is a violent person who “just doesn’t want to kill [him], yet,” in full, he says:

I think you are actually quite a violent man. You just don’t want to kill me, yet.

So, has Mr. House survived somehow? Will he be reunited with Goggins’ character, who is no longer the human he once was in every sense of the word? Will The Ghoul kill Mr. House hundreds of years later?

Considering The Ghoul has survived over 200 years, I don’t think it’s far-fetched to think Mr. House has lived that long, too. Which makes me, someone who has not played the games, wonder how he did that and what the implications will be when these two maybe meet again.

Thanks to a GQ story about Theroux’s casting, I now know that Robert House is a big character in the New Vegas game, and I’m aware that he predicted the apocalypse and built a defense to protect his city. The report notes that The Leftovers’ actor will “play him, in flashbacks before the end of the world.” However, I can’t help but wonder if he’ll somehow be present in the, well, present as well.

It’s also revealed that Theroux shot for a month or two and “almost everything” he worked on was with Goggins. However, it’s also noted that it’s unclear if House will show up in any of the present scenes. So, let me reiterate my question: Will Robert House share any scenes with The Ghoul, not Cooper Howard, The Ghoul?