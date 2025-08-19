Seth Meyers' Dog Frisbee Died. While Kenan Thompson, Rachel Dratch And More Sent Condolences, Others Jokingly Called Out Andy Samberg's Feud With Her

If you know of Seth Meyers’ dog Frisbee, odds are you also know Andy Samberg’s feelings about the little Italian Greyhound . So, when it was announced that the Late Night With Seth Meyers host’s dog had tragically passed, many, including SNL cast members like Kenan Thompson and Rachel Dratch, sent their condolences. However, many also jokingly and lovingly called out the dog’s claim to fame: her ongoing feud with The Lonely Island member.

Many Famous Folks Are Sending Their Condolences To Seth Meyers And His Family

As any dog parent probably would, Seth Meyers took to social media to pay tribute to his beloved little Italian Greyhound, Frisbee. She was 14 years old, and the photo dump he uploaded featured images from her time as a puppy to now. His caption was sweet, reflective and featured a dash of humor too, take a look:

A post shared by @sethmeyers A photo posted by on

Not long after he posted this, the comments were flooded with kind words and condolences from famous folks, many of whom worked with Meyers during his time at Saturday Night Live. Take a look:

Oh nooooo!!! So sorry buddy!!! ❤️❤️ -Kenan Thompson

RIP to my former scene partner. Love you pal xoxo -Ike Barinholtz

Noooo! Frisbeeee! Sorry for your loss.❤️: -Rachel Dratch

Frisbee forever 🥏 -Good Hang with Amy Poehler

So sorry Seth ❤️-Vanessa Bayer

🩷🩷🩷 -Aidy Bryant

Now, it’s worth noting that Andy Samberg does not have an active Instagram account, so he did not comment here. However, along with these genuine and kind messages from Meyers' friends and colleagues, many also couldn’t help but lighten the mood a bit by calling out the years-long beef the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has had with this tiny dog.

(Image credit: NBC)

Fans Are Sending Their Condolences While Also Pointing Out The Years-Long Feud Andy Samberg Had With Frisbee

Again, I think it’s safe to say that Frisbee’s claim to fame was her ongoing and one-sided feud with Andy Samberg. In fact, when I think of funny rivalries, this one is up there with Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon’s feud and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s rivalry .

For years, and I mean years, Andy Samberg has consistently made his hatred of Frisbee very well known. Even just recently, on Good Hang with Amy Poehler , Meyers asked the Parks and Rec star to try and trick their SNL colleague into thinking Frisbee was dead. When she asked Samberg, he replied with, “Don’t even play, because I’ll be so happy,” and “That dog sucks, dude.”

To prove just how long this has been going on, nine years ago, Meyers said on his show that Andy Samberg can’t stand his dog. Five years ago, Meyers forced Samberg to confront his dog on Late Night, and in return, the Hot Rod actor held up a Post-it that said “Frisbee sucks.” And two years ago, during Samberg’s takeover of “A Closer Look,” he called Frisbee “the worst greyhound since the bus.” And those are just three examples; there are plenty more.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, you can see why people commented things like the following on Meyers' post about his pet’s passing:

May her ghost haunt Andy Samberg forever 🙏🏻♥️ -motelsiren

Very sorry for your loss, I hope she haunts Andy Samberg for years to come 🖤 -lillyhasspoken

Frisbee dying on Andy's birthday??? Did someone check his alibi? -__anwesharoy__

Frisbee getting the last laugh by dying for Andy's birthday is diabolical -omgitsjami

Oh no. Such a cutie. My condolences to you and your family. I hope Andy knows he did more to make us love Frisbee than anyone. -quimbysbookstorenyc

We love you, Frisbee. Sending love to the Meyers family and glares to Andy Samberg -mugsbugs68

As many of the comments note, the timing of this sad news is quite wild. Andy Samberg’s birthday was, in fact, yesterday, August 18. So, it’s really hard not to draw the connections now.

Hopefully, Frisbee can rest easy knowing that her legacy includes Andy Samberg’s hilarious hatred, because I think a lot of people, myself included, grew to love her as his nemesis. She truly did become a legend, and she’ll be dearly missed.

Now, I hope Seth Meyers pays tribute to his beloved dog when his show airs on the 2025 TV schedule , and to go back and see how Late Night with Seth Meyers has documented the years-long feud between Frisbee and Andy Samberg, you can stream the series with a Peacock subscription and watch clips on YouTube.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Meyers family during this tragic time.