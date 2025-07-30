I'm Excited For Pluribus As A Vince Gilligan And Breaking Bad Fan. Here's What We Know About The New Series

Given its near-universal acclaim and reputation as an awards darling, to call Breaking Bad my all-time favorite TV show may sound like an obvious choice, but it is the truth. As such, I would follow its creator, Vince Gilligan, anywhere he goes, which is why I am aching to see his next project, Pluribus.

I would not even need to know anything else about this upcoming Apple TV+ series for it to pique my interest, knowing that the Emmy-winning writer and producer is involved. In fact, there is not too much else that anyone knows about Pluribus, but that only makes it more alluring to me. However, let’s focus on what has been revealed about this new show in the following guide.

Pluribus is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025. That is certainly a spot on the 2025 TV premiere schedule to be thankful for, as far as I am concerned.

What Pluribus Is About

As I mentioned at the top of the article, details regarding the story Pluribus will tell remain pretty mysterious at the moment. The most we have received so far in terms of a plot description is that the series follows “the most miserable person in the world,” who is tasked with “saving the world from happiness,” but Vince Gilligan had more to say about it when he told Variety the following:

The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It’s the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.

Those words are, in essence, really no less vague than the logline, but, in all honesty, I both respect and admire Gilligan for managing to maintain this aura of mystery surrounding Pluribus with his comment. That being said, he also told Variety back in October 2023 that he describes the series as “mild science fiction,” adding that the story contains “no crime, and no methamphetamine.” This further illustrates that this is his first project in years to not exist in the Breaking Bad universe, following the prequel spinoff Better Call Saul, which provided Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) origin, and the feature-length sequel, El Camino, which provided a fitting end to Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) story.

The Pluribus Teasers Have Been Gross And Enticing

Also, effectively keeping Pluribus intriguingly shrouded in mystery is the series’ promotional material. See for yourself by checking out the first official teaser and premiere date announcement clip below. Fair warning: some viewers may find it disgusting, and it has even led CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes to suspect that there may be a plague afoot in this story:

Pluribus — Date Announcement | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

A couple of days after that unsettling clip of a woman inexplicably licking donuts dropped online, an even more cryptic, second Pluribus teaser was released. It depicts an unbroken shot of a phone receiver that a woman, seen out of focus and watching a White House broadcast on her TV, walks toward with a gold club in hand before nervously reaching for it.

During the clip, three captions also appear that read, “Hello, Carol” (which some YouTube commenters suspect is a reference to Walter White’s neighbor on Breaking Bad), “Call us,” and “No pressure,” before it cuts to a black background with the phone number (202) 808-3981 across the screen. I recommend calling the number to experience what is on the other line for yourself, but I will say that the recorded greeting I hear has me suspecting that, if not a plague, the plot of Pluribus might involve a cult. Hell, it might even involve both topics, which is undoubtedly a concerning combination.

The Pluribus Cast

With how little we still know about the plot of this new series, we cannot tell you much at all about its main characters. So, for now, let’s talk about who has been confirmed to appear in the Pluribus cast and what else you may know them from.

Rhea Seehorn

Leading the Pluribus cast as the woman we supposedly saw in the second teaser, and whose name might be Carol, is Rhea Seehorn in her second collaboration with Vince Gilligan, following her three-time Emmy-nominated role as Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul. She previously had a recurring role on another legal dramedy (Franklin & Bash), a starring role on the short-lived sitcom Whitney, and has since starred in titles like Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Amazon Prime’s Invincible.

Karolina Wydra

Pluribus is Karolina Wydra’s first collaboration with Gilligan, but she is known for a TV show similar to Breaking Bad called Sneaky Pete, in addition to other acclaimed series like True Blood, Justified, Quantico, and, most recently, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She made her acting debut in Michel Gondry’s 2008 comedy Be Kind Rewind, and her other notable feature-length credits include the beloved rom-com Crazy, Stupid, Love, and the cosmic found footage thriller, Europa Report.

Carlos-Manuel Vesga

Carlos-Manuel Vesga made his English-language acting debut with the 2025 movie, The Luckiest Man in America. Some viewers may also recognize him from his role in the Spanish-language Netflix miniseries, The Hijacking of Flight 601, from 2024.

Miriam Shor

Billed as a Pluribus guest star is Miriam Shor, who recently appeared in an Apple TV+ original TV show called Before, but is best known on the small screen in the Younger cast as Diana Trout. She has shown up on the big screen most notably in films like the classic drag movie Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the Oscar-winning American Fiction.

Samba Schutte

Also guest-starring on Pluribus is Samba Schutte of Our Flag Means Death fame. He is also known for the short-lived comedy Sunnyside and lending his voice to series like The Legend of Vox Machina and video games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Pluribus Comes From Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan

As previously established, Pluribus comes from the mind of Vince Gilligan, best known as the creator of the Breaking Bad universe. He first came to prominence in Hollywood as a writer for The X-Files, and even created the spinoff series, The Lone Gunmen, which unfortunately lasted just one season. He also wrote films like Home Fries and Hancock and co-created the short-lived cop dramedy Battle Creek for CBS with David Shore.

Also signed on as executive producers for Pluribus are Emmy-nominated Better Call Saul writers Gordon Smith and Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer (who has produced every installment of the Breaking Bad universe), The L Word: Generation Q producer Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Credited as co-executive producers are Saul and El Camino producer Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy, an actor who has also worked on Saul and served as a co-executive producer on House of the Dragon.

How To Watch Pluribus

Also established early on, Pluribus will be available with an Apple TV+ subscription upon release. However, a Netflix subscription is the most common way to catch up on or revisit Vince Gilligan’s previous creations, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and El Camino – the last of which is exclusive to the platform.

We shall see just how contagious happiness really is when Pluribus premieres.