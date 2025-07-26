After Watching That Unsettling Pluribus Teaser, I Have An Icky Theory About The New Apple TV+ Show From Breaking Bad's Creator

A couple of days ago, I stumbled upon some teaser art for a new show on the 2025 TV schedule. It didn’t have a title or a synopsis, just a cryptic image, a tagline, and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan’s previous statement that it'd be "fun and different." There was also a countdown that ended today, revealing another handful of details for the Apple TV+ show we can now call Pluribus. While I’m glad my curiosity and patience have now been compensated, I’m absolutely skeeved out by the “reward” we’ve just received. However, it also gave me a theory...

Seriously, Who Licks Two Whole Boxes Of Donuts…

Pluribus’ odd teaser trailer is very simple, but also incredibly unsettling. I could describe it for you, and I honestly almost did to spare you Apple TV+ subscription holders. Eventually, I decided that if you really want to feel the discomfort of what I’m about to discuss here, you need to see it with your own eyes.

This is coming from me, a person who appreciates the best "sick" movies that deal with such subject matter. So here, without further delay, and a trigger warning for all germaphobes, is that very teaser:

The more I revisit this announcement for Pluribus’ November 7th premiere date, the more details I pick up on. This act of defiling baked goods, accompanied with sinister-sounding music and a sign that says “Help Yourself!” is the definition of a nightmare in a post-lockdown world.

Add on top of that that this setting looks like the lobby of a school, and things begin to look even grimmer. Though on the plus side, Vince Gilligan's past as a writer on the future TV star maker The X-Files definitely looks to be coming in handy right about now. Which returns me to that question I asked earlier, as I believe a person who licks two whole boxes of donuts is a very special type.

…Someone Who Wants To Start A Plague

That’s right, kids! I think Pluribus is an outbreak narrative! What’s more, it reunites Vince Gilligan with Rhea Seehorn, of Better Call Saul fame. One could assume she’s playing the starring role, which sounds like quite a doozy when you read this official description of the series:

Already picked up for a second season, 'Pluribus' is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.

Taking into account that the very title means “many,” and is prominently known as being part of the United States’ motto “E Pluribus Unum,” I’d also venture a guess that this might be a domestic threat. At least, for the first season, which only begs to question what sort of nastiness will we see to promote Season 2?!

Perhaps the last piece in this puzzle of mine is that cryptic promo art from earlier this week. Dropped throughout the social media accounts for Breaking Bad, those messages had this same image/caption combo:

So not only are we going to potentially see a plague, but this looks like a pathogen that can inspire a sort of reverse 28 Days Later scenario. Instead of carriers puking up blood and trying to kill their neighbors, Pluribus seems to suggest that they won’t be able to stop smiling at them…or anyone else…ever! Yep...this is definitely something that would come from an alum of the X-Files writers' room, aka "that place where some of the darkest TV episodes have come from."

In a sick sort of way, walking down this path of conspiracy kind of has me quite amped for Pluribus. On the other hand, donuts and any other freely offered food in large gatherings are going to have to wait for my attention. Which only makes the November 7th premiere date even more apt, as Season 1 will be airing on Apple TV+ through December 26th - the holiday corridor known as cold and flu season!