Cardi B Ain't Playing. Rapper Hurled Microphone At Concert Fan Who Splashed Her On Stage

Some people just don't deserve to be let out into the world where other people are trying to enjoy themselves, as evidenced by the disruptive and somewhat disturbing trend of throwing things at musicians who are in the midst of concert performances. One of the latest higher-profile incidents of that nature involved the take-no-shit extrovert rapper Cardi B . And guess what? She. Was. Not. Having. It. To the point where she shocked everybody by straight up chucking her microphone at the offending party.

As captured in the TikTok video below from user j_blizzyy , who’d shared several other videos from the show, Cardi B was performing in Las Vegas at The Cromwell, specifically Drai’s Beachclub, having also taken the stage the night before. She was in the middle of performing her hit “Bodak Yellow” when a fan near the stage shockingly raised a glass and flung the unknown contents of the cup in the “W.A.P.” singer’s direction, and it definitely connected.

Perhaps just as shockingly, Cardi B’s first instinct wasn’t to bring the microphone up to her mouth to verbally call the fan out in front of all the others in the crowd who were perfectly happy not interrupting the show, she impulsively hurled the microphone in the direction of the offending fan while also hurling some choice words that way. Check out the TikTok below to see how things played out.

It’s not 100% clear whether or not Cardi B’s aim was on point, nor whether the fan was indeed smacked with the airborne microphone. But once they realized what was happening, her security jumped into the mix and, according to TMZ , escorted the offending party out of the crowd. No word on if the person dealt with follow-up from hotel security or police, but hopefully that incident was enough to convince them not to pull that bullshit elsewhere.

Cardi B shared the video on her own social media after it was all said and done, though without any kind of personal commentary about it, making it hard to infer what she was feeling. Fans were quick to champion her for her reflexive response.

This is only the latest in a number of relatively recent instances where overzealous fans, possibly in an attempt to gain social media attention, have thrown non-traditional and/or potentially dangerous objects at performing artists. The ignorant trend was highly publicized after Bebe Rexha was hit in in the face by a flying cell phone , which required follow-up medical attention. Harry Styles was also hit in the face (possibly in the eye) during a recent concert, as were other artists such as Kid Cudi, Drake and more. While it didn’t involve physical contact, Pink dealt with a fan who threw their mother’s cremated ashes onto the stage.

To be sure, the act of throwing things on stage definitely isn’t new, and has been part of the concert experience for many years. But there’s a difference between someone casually throwing flowers, love letters, marijuana, underwear, etc. onto a stage, and someone aiming directly at a musician with something that could legitimately injure them. I’m sure there are some kind of safety precautions, but the very idea of throwing anything liquid onto a stage full of electronic equipment is moronic enough to justify banning these people from future performances.

For what it’s worth, not all of these incidents are of an inherently negative nature. One particularly busty Drake fanatic sparked much interest after throwing her bra onto the stage while he was performing. Not only did the Canadian rapper handle the moment with charismatic aplomb, but the woman soon revealed that the viral moment inspired Playboy to reach out and offer her a gig , which she said she applied for. Hopefully nobody offers the liquid-flinging person at Cardi B’s concert anything, although if they wanted to get punched in the face by Machine Gun Kelly , the rap-rocker could probably make that happen.

No one should be surprised if Cardi B’s next music video is filmed at a location where axe-throwing is available. She might be interested in building up that kind of muscle memory in case future concerts feature similar disruptions.