Bebe Rexha Got Hit In The Face With A Cell Phone And Pics Of The Injury Are Yikes

Popular singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cell phone during a concert last night. Video of the frightening incident has been making its way around social media all morning, but it turns out the footage isn’t nearly as unnerving as pictures of the aftermath. The pop star took to social media to post two pictures of her face following the incident, and she’s got very noticeable injuries above her eye.

Bebe Rexha posted the two pictures alongside a caption letting fans know she’s good. Round of applause for her for putting on a brave face and making the best of it, but as you can see from the photos below, the cell phone was clearly thrown with a lot of pace and made square contact. You can check out her post below…

Rexha was performing a concert at The Rooftop At Pier 17 in Manhattan when someone in the audience whipped a cell phone at her for unclear reasons. She was struck in the face and immediately went down. Support staff rushed on stage, and she was immediately helped off. According to TMZ, she needed three stitches to close the wound.

Police investigated the incident immediately and quickly arrested a suspect, who was reportedly charged with a felony. It’s unclear what his motives may have been, but his actions are being widely condemned on social media. That hasn’t stopped fans from sharing the video, however, which is quite startling. You can check it out below…

There has been a lot of talk about cell phones at concerts in recent years. Some performers have taken to requiring attendees to leave phones in their car or lock them in special bags during the performances. Those actions have largely been about wanting concertgoers to stay in the moment and/ or not disrupt the views of others by recording and/ or not leaking the footage online. Throwing cell phones, however, is another matter entirely, and it’s nice to see authorities responded to deal with it so quickly.

On another note, I’m a little confused as to what exactly happened here. Did this alleged phone thrower bring a second, non-working cell phone with the specific purpose of throwing it? Most of the reviews of the concert I’ve read have been largely positive. Was he specifically just having such a bad time that he got mad and threw his normal cell phone at Rexha? Did it break during the concert and he got mad and threw it? There’s obviously no justification at all to what happened, but there are still a lot of basics that are unclear.

Regardless, it’s nice to see Bebe Rexha is okay, even if she has a black eye, and is making the best of the situation. Hopefully this is the first and last time she has to deal with getting hit like this, and hopefully this is a moment for everyone to reflect on their own behavior at concerts and maybe re-evaluate doing anything that can be unnerving or dangerous to the performers.