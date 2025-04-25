That Time Katy Perry Seemingly Addressed Her Space Backlash In The Middle Of Her Show

Katy Perry and the other crew members of the latest Blue Origin spaceflight described a life-changing experience when they left the Earth’s orbit for 11 minutes earlier this month, but much of the general public hasn’t been riding the same highs. Perry in particular has shouldered a lot of the backlash for the perceived PR stunt (broadcast live on the 2025 TV schedule by CBS and with a Paramount+ subscription), and it appears she addressed the haters in the middle of her recent concert.

The Teenage Dream artist opened her Lifetimes Tour 2025 on April 23 in Mexico City, and the artist definitely seemed to be leaning into the space theme. According to the Daily Mail, Katy Perry recreated space choreography, posed for pictures with men wearing NASA jumpsuits and flew through the air at different points during the show. She even appeared to break her silence regarding the criticism, as she reportedly asked the audience:

Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?

In the nearly two weeks that have passed since Katy Perry boarded the New Shepard rocket — part of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin fleet — people have accused the pop star of being tone deaf, arguing that the pageantry of the historic all-female crew contributed no meaningful advancement for women and girls in STEM. Either way, it would appear she hasn’t been able to block out the criticism, and she’s making no apologies for embarking on the spaceflight.

In addition to Katy Perry, the crew was composed of Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez — who received a $7,000 gift from her Kardashian friends upon her return — CBS journalist Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn. The April 14 launch marked the first all-woman crew to fly to space since 1963.

Many people including celebrities have questioned whether the money and resources put into the Blue Origin flight was worth it for such a short trip. The 11-minute New Shepard mission also came just weeks after NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned from space in March. They were scheduled for an 8-day mission to the International Space Station but ended up being stranded for more than 9 months due to technical difficulties.

Some just seemed to find the situation funny, though, with Katy Perry’s former American Idol colleague Luke Bryan mocking her dramatic comments in post-flight interviews. The Internet also had a field day watching Gayle King, after Oprah Winfrey’s BFF was shown looking visibly terrified ahead of the launch.

Even Wendy’s got in on the fun, firing strays at the “Roar” singer to the point that they also had to address backlash they got from dragging the pop star.

With Katy Perry incorporating the space theme into her new tour — which will continue in Mexico before kicking off its U.S. dates May 7 in Houston — we’ll have to see if she continues to address the haters or opens up about her trip to space in any other ways as the tour goes on.