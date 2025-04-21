After Stone Cold Steve Austin's ATV Accident At WrestleMania 41, Another Fan Was Hit By A Moving Vehicle

WrestleMania 41 gave fans a lot more to talk about during Night 2 compared to Night 1, but not all of it was positive. As CinemaBlend reported in our live blog of the event, Stone Cold Steve Austin's entrance hit a snag when the WWE legend drove his ATV into a barricade, knocking a fan to the ground. Unfortunately, that wasn't the only vehicle-related incident that happened that night, as footage began circulating showing another fan getting struck by a golf cart after the event.

As fans filed out of Allegiant Stadium, the WWE staff was trying to make sure its superstars could get back to their lodging and get some rest as well. After all, many of them will be popping up on Monday Night Raw on Netflix less than 24 hours after the event concluded. Unfortunately, that can be difficult to navigate, as @elliiuudd's video showcased, as a fan was unfortunately hit by a golf cart carrying Dominik Mysterio:

It's unclear what happened in the video, although it appears the fan was part of a crowd that wished to get close to Dominik Mysterio as he passed by with his new Intercontinental Championship. But it doesn't appear that the person driving the golf cart was handling it recklessly, and instead seems like overzealous fans mobbing the cart were more at fault.

It's probably not the viral video the WWE wants circulating on social media, especially after so many people watched Stone Cold Steve Austin driving his ATV into the barricade whilst making his entrance. A woman was seen falling not long after, though it's still unclear at this point whether it was the barricade or ATV that made contact with her.

The WWE has edited that specific moment out of its official video of the entrance, but those with Peacock subscriptions saw it live, and clips of the collision continue to make rounds on social media,

WWE President Nick Khan was seen checking on the woman after the collision, though there hasn't been any official word on whether she was injured or what her status is. What we have since learned is that Stone Cold Steve Austin had trouble finding the ramp to enter the stage, ultimately needing some assistance to properly make his entrance. Take a look:

Time will tell if this incident ends up becoming a story that goes beyond WrestleMania, or if it'll be quickly forgotten like a chunk of the matches we covered in the Night 1 live blog. I know there's speculation the WWE could face legal action after what happened, but again, nothing official.

The Texas Rattlesnake has not offered any public comment following the incident, which seems slightly odd, given this was his biggest Mania moment since he had an unexpected match against Kevin Owens. Of course, I think it's possible that he might've been advised not to speak on the incident, given the delicate nature of it all.

The ATV incident is one of the many ongoing storylines following WrestleMania 41, as many wonder why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was absent after he was teased to play a major role in the story of John Cena's shocking heel turn. It would be nice if he made an appearance on Monday Night Raw at the very least to tie this story together, but we'll just have to wait and see if that happens.

Monday Night Raw is on Netflix at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the one following WrestleMania is usually one of the best episodes of the year. Tune in to see what will happen and who might show up!