After Throwing Bra At Drake During Concert, A Fan Actually Received An Offer From Playboy

Anyone who’s ever attended a concert surely knows that such events can become quite “spirited” as a result of the fans’ passion. They scream, shout, cry and more while watching their favorite musical artists perform on stage. Drake has been the beneficiary of such praise for years now and has had some interesting experiences. His latest, however, is definitely one for the books. While the rapper was performing at a show last week, a woman threw her bra at him, and he responded humorously. Now, following her massive moment, that fan has actually been approached by Playboy.

For context, Veronica Correia is the person who threw her brassiere at the “Champagne Poetry'' performer amid his concert at New York’s Barclay’s Center. The 21-year-old’s bold move was recorded and has since gone viral. In addition, the musician’s response received much attention. Once he got a hold of the bra, he made note of the 36G size and said, “Locate this woman immediately.”

While this all simply sounds like a funny situation, it could prove to have a seriously lucrative impact on the young woman’s life. She caught up with TMZ and provided a rundown of her experience at Drake’s show. During the chat, Veronica Correia also revealed that after her actions (and bra size) became public knowledge, Playboy reached out to her. Correia explained just how the organization made contact while discussing the OnlyFans inquiries she’s received since grabbing the Internet's attention:

I do not have an OnlyFans currently. I don’t really have an intention to [make an account]. I know a lot of people have been messaging me, saying, ‘Oh, start it now. It would blow up. You would do so great.’ … So I don’t really have that in mind, but Playboy had actually reached out to me on my Instagram DMs and said, ‘You know, if you want to apply, we’ll accept you right away.’ So yeah, I did, I applied, and they did accept me, and they want to speak to me very soon.

Talk about a whirlwind situation. A week ago, the young lady was simply the owner of a Rhode Island coffee shop (which is also impressive). Now, she’s looking towards a collaboration with one of the most enduring media brands of all time. And to think, this all happened because she took a chance and threw her undergarment at a major celebrity. People have their come-ups in all manner of ways, and hers is definitely amongst the most unique. Also, during the conversation, she explained how she landed on the decision to toss her unmentionable at the 36-year-old star:

So I went to Drake’s concert with no intention of really throwing my bra. I had mentioned it, but I was like, ‘You know what? No. This is the one I’m going to wear for the night. I’m going to keep it on.’ And then, I was having a little fun, and he came past me and walked to the DJ booth, where he was really singing like right in front of me. And I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I’m going to do it.’ Because he passed right by me, and I just knew he was gonna pick it up if I threw it right at his feet. There was no way he was gonna walk by it.

The Fortnite-playing Drake is only one of several high-profile singers to have had objects thrown at them during concerts and, unfortunately, some of those situations resulted in injuries. Harry Styles was hit with an unidentified object while performing in July and, ahead of that, Bebe Rexha was struck in the face with a cell phone. The culprit, who changed their story after being arrested, is facing harassment and assault allegations. Additionally, Pink saw someone throw their mom’s ashes on stage and was later handed a giant cheese wheel . So I’d say having a bra thrown at you is a tad safer (and arguably more expected) during a concert.

Many are sure to be intrigued about what Veronic Correia will do with Playboy, though you probably shouldn’t expect her to forsake her coffee establishment entirely. In fact, she’s apparently looking to name a drink after Drake, which she might call either the Drizzy Drizzle or the 36G. That would be a fitting tribute for the man that inspired her to make her major move at the show.