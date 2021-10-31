David Boreanaz Pens Sweet Message As SEAL Team Prepares To Leave CBS For Streaming

David Boreanaz has spent the better part of two decades on network TV, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel on The WB in the late ‘90s to early 2000s, to Bones immediately after for 12 seasons on Fox. More recently, he's been portraying Master Chief Jason Hayes on CBS' military drama, SEAL Team, since 2017 but, now, he’s moving to a new television home. The series is preparing to make the jump from CBS to Paramount+ to become a streaming exclusive, and the actor got emotional about it in a recent message.

Following a string of campaigns to keep the show going, it was announced earlier this year that SEAL Team would be moving to CBS’ sister streaming service. This shift comes after a short stint on the network for the beginning of Season 5. The series will kick off the move with a two-parter that will start on CBS and end on Paramount+. Given his history, it's understandable that David Boreanaz would be somewhat overcome due to this recent development. And he penned a sweet message to fans on Instagram ahead of his departure from network TV:

Its been a ride on Network TV for over 20 years, this Sunday marks my last episode on a Network for SEAL TEAM. Thank you to CBS for all your support and love for our show. I look forward to the streaming format and all that it has to offer for our great show! Tune in for a great goodbye and even better New Beginning! TEAMS

The first four episodes of the fifth season have been airing on CBS. The special two-parter will see the Bravo Team spin up to Africa following a mass casualty terrorist attack. After the West Coast airing, both episodes will be made available on the streaming service. The series has done well for itself on network TV but, of course, streaming is a whole different ballgame.

David Boreanaz has spoken out about his excitement regarding the streaming move. He previously noted that the creative team will be able to tell more authentic stories of the brave men and women who are fighting for our country, without network constraints. This also means he can also drop a swear word here and there and not have it censored.

Still, fans shouldn’t expect the show to change too much from what they’re accustomed to. A weekly trip to Paramount+ will be a little hard to get used to, but it's just great that the show has a new home that seems to have its best interests in mind.

Following the show’s final stint on CBS on Halloween night, new episodes of SEAL Team will drop weekly on Paramount+ on Sundays. And while you're checking out those new episodes, be sure to take a look at our fall 2021 TV schedule for info on other shows premiering and returning this year.