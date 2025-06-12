I've Been Pumped About Mayor Of Kingstown Season 4, And The Newest Details Should Really Excite Taylor Sheridan Fans

Since 1923 ended on the 2025 TV schedule , we haven’t had a Taylor Sheridan show on the air in months, which is hard after getting a wealth of them throughout the end of 2024. So, now, it’s been a few months, and I’m itching for a new season of one of the producer’s gritty dramas. Thankfully, Hugh Dillon just confirmed that Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown will be returning this fall. So, that, mixed with other information we know about upcoming Yellowstone shows , should make every fan of Sheridan happy.

So far, every update we’ve gotten about Mayor of Kingstown has increased my excitement to eventually watch Season 4 with my Paramount+ subscription . From finding out that Edie Falco, Laura Benanti and Lennie James were cast to seeing production updates from Renner, each piece of info ups my anticipation. However, co-creator and cast member Hugh Dillon’s Instagram post about wrapping production is extra thrilling because it gives us an official countdown, as he wrote:

@mayorofkingstown that’s a wrap on production 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 S4 Oct 2025. And thank you all incredible cast and crew ❤️one of a kind❤️

They certainly deserve that pie pictured in the post for all their hard work! Now, the wait is really on for us as we count down to October.

Now, that alone is exciting. However, what makes this even better is that it fully stacks the last part of 2025 and early 2026 with shows from Taylor Sheridan.

While no firm release dates are set, this update from Dillon marks the third release window that’s been confirmed for a Sheridan-produced series. Earlier this year, it was announced that the Rip and Beth spinoff would premiere on the Paramount Network in November, and then it was confirmed that Kayce’s series would be part of CBS’s 2025-2026 lineup , with a premiere set for early 2026.

That means that from at least October through the spring of 2026, we’ll have a show from the prolific writer to watch. Last year, we had a similar schedule of events. Throughout the final part of 2024, we got new seasons of Lioness and Yellowstone as well as the first season of Landman. Not long after that, Season 2 of 1923 started. It was a great time to be a fan of these shows.

Now, the end of 2025 will be a time like that again. We’ll get to return to Kingstown with Renner in October. We’ll get to see Rip and Beth’s next chapter in November. Then we’ll get to watch Kayce laying down the law in the new year. Plus, we know The Madison has been filmed and Landman and Tulsa King are in production right now, so there may be more titles added to this list, too.

So, buckle up, folks, we’re in for a dramatic ride when Mayor of Kingstown returns and helps usher in some of Taylor Sheridan’s other anticipated series.