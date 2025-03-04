Celebs Got Asked To Drink If They’d Appeared On Law And Order Recently, But NCIS Has Also Landed Big Stars Like Glen Powell And Millie Bobby Brown

Something that can be easy to forget about as we all enjoy the new episodes of television currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule is how important all of those guest starring roles are to the actors who play them. In fact, it’s not uncommon for actors to get their start by playing small parts on TV, and big stars from Jennifer Lopez to Timothèe Chalamet have done just that. Speaking of Chalamet, he was recently among the celebs who took a drink at the SAG Awards because of a before-fame appearance in the Law & Order franchise , but the also long-running NCIS has had its share of major talent guest-star, as well.

Which Celebs Should Take A Drink For Appearing On NCIS?

Before you ask why this has to be a drinking game, you should know that I’m just following the path set forth by the wonderful Keke Palmer. She presented at the SAG Awards in late February and announced that she’d come up with a drinking game for those in attendance, with her asking everyone to take a drink if they’d ever appeared on Law & Order .

Not only did Timothèe Chalamet respond by taking a swig, but so did Elle Fanning, new 2025 Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña and co-presenters Palmer and 2024 and 2025 Oscar nominee Colman Domingo .

As one might imagine, though, the NCIS franchise (which celebrated its 1,000th episode in April 2024) is also no slouch when it comes to snagging up and coming or established talent to fill its many guest starring roles. The OG series started in 2003 and has already spawned five spinoffs (with a sixth, NCIS: Tony & Ziva , premiering in the near-ish future ), so there have been hundreds if not thousands of smaller parts to cast over the course of 22 years. And, a number of celebrities have filled the NCIS ranks , with some of them netting their part before they were famous.

For instance? Well, Twisters star Glen Powell stepped up to play a Marine in Season 10, Episodes 6 and 7. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown appeared in the sixth episode of Season 12, while This Is Us and Paradise actor Sterling K. Brown had an important part in Season 11, Episode 10 in December 2013, and The Iron Claw lead Zac Efron showed up in the thirteenth episode of the third season, which aired mere days before High School Musical premiered and made him a superstar.

Other famous folk have also popped up on the franchise, including Lily Tomlin, Drew Carey, Jamie Lee Curtis and even Michelle Obama. So, all of this is to say that we can never discount the guest roles on our favorite shows, because you just never know who you might see.