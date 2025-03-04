Celebs Got Asked To Drink If They’d Appeared On Law And Order Recently, But NCIS Has Also Landed Big Stars Like Glen Powell And Millie Bobby Brown

News
By
published

There's a loooong list...

glen powell on late night with seth meyers and billie bobby brown on the tonight show
(Image credit: NBC)

Something that can be easy to forget about as we all enjoy the new episodes of television currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule is how important all of those guest starring roles are to the actors who play them. In fact, it’s not uncommon for actors to get their start by playing small parts on TV, and big stars from Jennifer Lopez to Timothèe Chalamet have done just that. Speaking of Chalamet, he was recently among the celebs who took a drink at the SAG Awards because of a before-fame appearance in the Law & Order franchise, but the also long-running NCIS has had its share of major talent guest-star, as well.

Which Celebs Should Take A Drink For Appearing On NCIS?

Before you ask why this has to be a drinking game, you should know that I’m just following the path set forth by the wonderful Keke Palmer. She presented at the SAG Awards in late February and announced that she’d come up with a drinking game for those in attendance, with her asking everyone to take a drink if they’d ever appeared on Law & Order.

Not only did Timothèe Chalamet respond by taking a swig, but so did Elle Fanning, new 2025 Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña and co-presenters Palmer and 2024 and 2025 Oscar nominee Colman Domingo.

As one might imagine, though, the NCIS franchise (which celebrated its 1,000th episode in April 2024) is also no slouch when it comes to snagging up and coming or established talent to fill its many guest starring roles. The OG series started in 2003 and has already spawned five spinoffs (with a sixth, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, premiering in the near-ish future), so there have been hundreds if not thousands of smaller parts to cast over the course of 22 years. And, a number of celebrities have filled the NCIS ranks, with some of them netting their part before they were famous.

For instance? Well, Twisters star Glen Powell stepped up to play a Marine in Season 10, Episodes 6 and 7. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown appeared in the sixth episode of Season 12, while This Is Us and Paradise actor Sterling K. Brown had an important part in Season 11, Episode 10 in December 2013, and The Iron Claw lead Zac Efron showed up in the thirteenth episode of the third season, which aired mere days before High School Musical premiered and made him a superstar.

Other famous folk have also popped up on the franchise, including Lily Tomlin, Drew Carey, Jamie Lee Curtis and even Michelle Obama. So, all of this is to say that we can never discount the guest roles on our favorite shows, because you just never know who you might see.

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, and Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest Roasted His 'Lack Of Skills' Breakdancing On Wheel Of Fortune, And It's Giving Raygun Vibes
Jesse Lee Soffer in FBI: International, Missy Peregrym in FBI, and Dylan McDermott in FBI: Most Wanted

CBS' FBI Franchise Just Got Hit With Huge Cancellation News, And Now I'm Waiting On Updates About The New Spinoff
Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Vin Diesel Opened Up About Everything He’s Been Working On Lately, And I’m Most Focused On The Marvel Claim He Made
See more latest
Most Popular
Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Vin Diesel Opened Up About Everything He’s Been Working On Lately, And I’m Most Focused On The Marvel Claim He Made
Zoe Saldaña and Mikey Madison side-by-side photo.
A Murderer's Row Of Celebs Met Up At The Oscars, But This Moment Between Winners Zoë Saldaña And Mikey Madison Had Me In My Feels
Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, and Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Roasted His 'Lack Of Skills' Breakdancing On Wheel Of Fortune, And It's Giving Raygun Vibes
Jim Carrey&#039;s Ivo Robotnik looks over the shoulder of Jim Carrey&#039;s Gerald Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
I Streamed Sonic 3, And There's A Big Reason I Now Want A Grinch Sequel For Jim Carrey
Jesse Lee Soffer in FBI: International, Missy Peregrym in FBI, and Dylan McDermott in FBI: Most Wanted
CBS' FBI Franchise Just Got Hit With Huge Cancellation News, And Now I'm Waiting On Updates About The New Spinoff
Shane Gillis looking at the camera during the &quot;Coupla Beers&quot; sketch on SNL.
One Viral Shane Gillis Sketch On SNL Last Weekend Was Giving Fans John Candy Vibes, And Now I Can't Unsee It
From left to right: Taylor Swift looking over her shoulder during the Eras Tour and Deadpool sitting in a car in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Taylor Swift's Deadpool And Wolverine Cameo Never Happened, But That Doesn't Mean Her Marvel Rumors Are Over With
Geoffrey Rush looking annoyed in The Rule of Jenny Pen trailer
Geoffrey Rush Name Dropped Alien When Discussing The ‘Very Dark’ Tone Of New Horror Flick The Rule of Jenny Pen And I Totally See It
Leonard concerned in The Big Bang Theory
As Big Bang Theory Spinoff Moves Forward At Max, CBS’ Head Honcho Gets Real About The Network Not Landing The Show (And I’m Surprised The Word ‘Thrilled’ Was Used)
Mick Jagger presenting the award for Best Original Song at the 97th Academy Awards.
Mick Jagger's Funny Bob Dylan Comment Came Off Like An Oscars 'Joke,' But The Real Story Behind What Happened Was Pretty Close