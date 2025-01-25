The Cool Awards Distinction Colman Domingo Now Shares With Denzel Washington

The 2025 Oscar nominees were announced on Thursday, and as with any major awards situation, there was a mix of happiness at those who were recognized, and frustration at those who were snubbed. While the 2025 Oscars aren’t without their snubs and somewhat surprising choices, one actor who was largely expected to receive a nomination was Colman Domingo. With his nomination for the movie Sing Sing, he achieves a feat last accomplished by Denzel Washington.

Coleman Domingo has now been nominated for the Best Actor Oscar two years in a row, having been nominated last year for Rustin. The last time an actor was nominated two years in a row was in 2017 and 2018 when Denzel Washington did it for Fences and Roman J. Israel Esq. respectively.

Back To Back Oscar Nominations Is No Easy Task

Several other actors have been nominated for Best Actor two years in a row over the nearly 100 years that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been handing out the Oscars. In fact, nine different actors, including Al Pacino and Russell Crowe, have been nominated three years in a row, but it’s still a pretty impressive accomplishment.

The second nomination may also be good news for Coleman Domingo’s chances to go home with an Oscar this year. While it’s not unheard of for a back-to-back nominee to lose both times, aw that’s exactly what happened to Denzel last time, in most cases an actor who is nominated multiple years in a row wins at least once. Domingo lost out last year when Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer.

The real exclusive club is the back-to-back Oscar win. Only two men have ever taken home the Best Actor Oscar two years in a row. Spencer Tracy did it in 1938 and 1939, and it didn’t happen again until Tom Hanks achieved the double win in 1994 and 1995.

Will Colman Domingo Win The Oscar On His Second Try

Of course, Colman Domingo has some pretty stiff competition this ear as well. His fellow nominees include Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan. Brody has previously won the award, while this year marks the third nomination for Fiennes. Sebastian Stan has received his first nomination. Domingo has a solid shot at walking away with an Oscar this year, but it’s far from a sure thing.

As far as Denzel Washington goes, his Oscar nomination morning went by without much fanfare. He was considered to have a chance at a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his movie-stealing role in Gladiator II, but he didn’t make the cut. The same thing happened earlier this month with BAFTA nominations, an award Washington has never so much as been nominated for.

Even if Colman Domingo doesn’t win the Oscar this year, the back-to-back nominations certainly indicate that he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Denzel Washington didn’t win Best Actor for either of his back-to-back nominations, but he has won the award, and it seems likely Domingo will too one day.