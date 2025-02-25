See Keke Palmer Ask Celebs To Drink If They’ve Appeared On Law And Order, And Timothèe Chalamet, Elle Fanning And So Many More Take The Bait

As the upcoming awards shows continue to drum on, so do the viral moments from these evenings. The latest comes from The Screen Actors Guild Awards -- which aired on Netflix's 2025 schedule -- and it was all about Law & Order. When Keke Palmer took the stage, she proudly stated that if anyone in the audience had played a role in the Law and Order universe they should take a drink. And let me tell you, watching many celebrities, including Timothèe Chalamet and Elle Fanning, oblige and accept the cue was surprising.

While it’s no secret that plenty of A-Listers appeared on Law and Order before making it big, the number of stars who popped up in the long-running series is actually wild. And, it's worth mentioning that Palmer, who made the joke, is an L&O alum too (her episode is from SVU, Season 7, Episode 10, to be exact). So, watching the Akeelah and the Bee alum, alongside presenting partner, Colman Domingo, set up the cheers humorously in the video below, solidified just how essential a stepping stone the Dick Wolf-created world has come to be.

As the Nope actress watched the crowd respond, and jokingly called out a few names, including Zoe Saldaña and the whole cast of The Bear, my mind was being blown.

What made it even better was after the room had a good laugh, the Sing Sing actor also pulled out a flask, confirming he too is on that long list of L&O alum. Then, they ended the category intro by saying cheers to all of the guest stars across Hollywood.

It’s a cute moment that is lighthearted but rightfully shouts out the importance of guest stars for franchises like Law & Order. Booking a cameo for the NBC show certainly feels like an important milestone while building an acting career in Hollywood. Watching a room full of successful actors confirm that idea by participating in Palmer’s game is astounding and humbling. What makes it even better is realizing that we’re currently watching a new crop of aspiring talent on the Law & Order shows that are airing on the 2025 TV schedule .

Now, if you were wondering where some of the noted A-Listers land within the L&O fam, look no further:

In 2009, Timothée Chalamet played Eric Foley in Season 19, Episode 10 of Law & Order.

Colman Domingo was in one episode of Law & Order: Trial by Jury in 2006 (Season 1, Episode 13), two episodes of Law & Order in 2004 (Season 14, Episode 17) and 2008 (Season 19, Episode 6) and two episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2006 (Season 5, Episode 20) and 2010 (Season 9, Episode 7).

Zoe Saldaña was in one episode of Law & Order in 1999 (Season 9, Episode 24) and one episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2004 (Season 5, Episode 21).

In 2006, Elle Fanning played Eden in Season 8, Episode 8 of Law & Order: SVU

Jeremy Allen White was in two episodes of Law & Order in 2007 (Season 17, Episode 15) and 2008 (Season 18, Episode 5) and one episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2010 (Season 11, Episode 21).

As it has always done, the beloved and ever-growing franchise continues to help turn out the next wave of Hollywood giants.

Now, with seven series within the world, spanning almost 35 years, it’s no wonder so many of those familiar faces wryly responded to Palmer's joke. Even though it was written for them, hats off to the Alice alum (and the Euphoria actor) for shining a light on the quiet importance of Law & Order in Hollywood.

Bits like Keke Palmer asking a room full of stars to drink if they ever landed a Law & Order gig, and people like Chalamet and Fanning responding, are excellent. It’s the kind of sweet but goofy content I’d like to see more of at award events going forward.