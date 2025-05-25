I’m Skeptical About The Leaked Survivor 50 Cast For A Few Reasons

We’re several days away from CBS officially announcing the cast of the highly anticipated 50th season of Survivor. The formal reveal is taking place this upcoming Wednesday, but there are some on social media who think the list has already leaked. In fact, there’s an alleged full cast rundown with pictures that’s been racing around social media this weekend, and there are many who think it’s legit. I’m a little skeptical though; so, let’s talk it out.

The list was originally posted by Survivors Unite on Survivors Sucks, which is a popular forum where superfans discuss the show and alleged upcoming spoilers. The poster in question has a track record of dropping inside information in the past, and several of the choices line up with a lot of the rumors and speculation we’ve been hearing for weeks. Someone made a handy little graphic and posted it to X, and it’s been shared by several accounts over the past few days. You can check out one of the posts below…

Your survivor 50 cast pic.twitter.com/mOmXn2wTFeMay 24, 2025

Part of the reason why this alleged cast list is getting a lot of traction is that it’s not ridiculous. Host and producer Jeff Probst, who seems to a lot of say in who makes it on the show, is quite overtly a big fan of a lot of these players. He’s talked about them over the years. He’s brought up many of these castaways fondly on his podcast, and there have already been a lot of whispers about some of these people allegedly coming back.

Colby Donaldson is a great example, as numerous outlets and media personalities who cover Survivor extensively have said he’s probably coming back. The same thing can be said for people like Christian, Jonathan and Q. Others like Angelina, Chrissy and Genevieve have come up for months in rumors about who CBS was considering. There’s not a single name on this list that’s a big WTF or one that's publicly said they got cut. So, if you want to believe this, it’s not crazy to think it’s true. There’s a legit chance this is what we’re going to see.

There are some reasons to be skeptical, however, and personally, I’m very skeptical about two really specific things. First, there’s diversity in this cast, but there’s not the same level of diversity CBS has been going for in the New Era. Half of the current casts are typically racially diverse now, and while it might make sense to alter that mix a little for the new season since many of the show’s earlier seasons featured almost all white players, I don’t think CBS would swing this far back.

Second, there are three people on this cast from Season 48. I know Jeff really likes this past season and has hyped it up in very public ways, but it was not very well received by fans on social media. There have been individual episodes or surprise twists in the New Era that were received more negatively, but I don’t think there’s been a recent season that was viewed this negatively as a whole. That’s no shot at Kyle, Kamilla and Joe who were the clear standouts, but why would the show bring back three people from a season fans didn’t really like when there’s 47 others to choose from? Some of the most popular seasons in the show’s history aren’t even represented with a single person on this alleged cast list.

Ultimately, the cast list isn’t final until the cast list is final. Even if this was the intended list at some point in time, Probst and company have proven in the past that they’re willing to make last minute changes. So, I’m not going to believe anything until we hear the official announcement on Wednesday. My hunch is that there’s a lot about this list that’s right but also some key players it’s going to get wrong. We’ll just have to wait and see though.

Survivor 48 just ended. Season 49 will return in the fall with a cast of new players. It’ll be followed by the much-hyped Season 50, which may or may not feature the players discussed above. Fans are very excited but also all have their own personal dream casts they’d like to see. It'll be interesting to see how supportive everyone is when the official group is made public.