The Cool Record NCIS' Sean Murray Is Expected To Break In Season 22

NCIS’ impressive run is continuing with the upcoming 22nd season, with two more spinoffs in the works. The CBS procedural celebrated its 20th anniversary last fall, and while the series has seen some cast members come and go, there has been just one who has been in nearly every single episode. And because of that, Sean Murray is set to break a very big and cool record in the franchise next season.

Murray joined NCIS as probie Timothy McGee early on in the first season, only recurring in Season 1 before being upped to series regular for Season 2. Since then, McGee has climbed the ranks to Senior Field Agent and has even served as interim NCIS Director on more than one occasion. Even with the exits of fan-favorites Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, and Mark Harmon, as well as the sudden passing of David McCallum last year, Murray has stuck around through it all. According to ScreenRant, Murray will soon surpass McCallum for having the most appearances in the franchise.

McCallum had portrayed chief medical examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard since the JAG backdoor pilot. Prior to his death at 90, McCallum took a step back from NCIS in the last few seasons, with the series making Ducky the NCIS historian and having him teach at universities to explain his absence. At the time of his death, McCallum appeared in a total of 459 episodes total across the entire franchise, having also made appearances in NCIS: New Orleans and JAG.

As for Murray, he has appeared in 452 episodes, meaning that in the first half of Season 22, he will officially become the most senior NCIS actor. It’s certainly impressive, considering how long the franchise has been around and how many actors have left the Mothership over the years. He also doesn’t seem to have any plans to leave, even despite suffering a permanent injury on set, but there’s probably no guarantee. Regardless, it’s a record I’d be bragging about for days.

NCIS passed 450 episodes during Season 20, with the franchise hitting 1,000 episodes during Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3. Just like with Sean Murray, the franchise doesn’t seem to have any end in sight as well. That being said, while Murray is about to break a franchise record, another record is being fought for between fan-favorite characters Gibbs and Vance. The two characters, originated by Mark Harmon and Rocky Carroll, respectively, are competing for most show appearances, with Vance appearing in four and Gibbs, so far, appearing in three, but the upcoming NCIS: Origins spinoff will tie that record.

With a franchise going on as long as NCIS, it’s not surprising that records are being broken or close to being broken left and right, and it’s always exciting finding out something new about it. Fans will want to tune in to NCIS Season 22 on Monday, October 14 on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule to see Sean Murray as he inches closer to becoming the most senior actor in the franchise.