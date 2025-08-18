90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Has Three Couples I Already Think Are Headed To The Last Resort Spinoff

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "The Girl Who Made Her Choice." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Every 90 Day Fiancé show seems to bleed into one spinoff or another spinoff these days. Happily Ever After? certainly seems to be a conduit for cast to join 90 Day: The Last Resort, which makes sense due its married couples evaluating their lives after nuptials While some couples seem to be in a good place this season, it looks like three are already in need of making resort plans to work on their relationships.

I have no idea if The Last Resort Season 3 will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule or if it'll be held for 2026, but I have some predictions about the couples who will participate. Barring some significant changes going down before the end of the season, I'd expect to see the following couples linking up again in the therapy-based spinoff.

(Image credit: TLC)

Andrei & Libby

They had a good drama-free run after cutting ties with a bulk of Libby Castravet's family, so it was only a matter of time before something bad came their way again. Andrei had to come clean during the Moldovan trip that he might've lost $75,000 paying a Russian company to renovate a property he bought there shortly before the war with Ukraine. Libby wasn't thrilled by the news, primarily since he'd known for months and only decided to tell her after she and her father, Chuck, spotted the house in a state of disrepair.

Libby ended up leaving Moldova with Chuck a week early, and it doesn't seem like Andrei is going to join them on the flight home. Hopefully, he'll use that week to sort out what happened to their money and consider an apology and a way to make amends with his wife upon returning home. I'm almost certain this will be a major storyline heading into a future appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort, especially when they're one of the few married veterans who haven't been on the show yet.

(Image credit: TLC)

Georgi & Darcey

Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva haven't been seen in 90 Day Fiancé much as a couple ever since her spinoff was canceled, but they're back and still dealing with some of the same insecurities they faced when dating. Darcey still seems to have some doubt that Georgi is proud to have her as a wife, and he hasn't done much to reassure her otherwise.

Darcey already had an appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort when her sister Stacey was a part of the Season 2 cast. It's possible that it was a soft launch to remind the audience who she was, so that she can show up when the next season kicks off. She has enough relationship problems with Georgi to qualify, and again, there's a shrinking list of couples they can use for the show.

(Image credit: TLC)

Adnan & Tigerlily

I've been expecting issues to crop up between Adnan and Tigerlily Abdelfattah ever since they decided to get married the first time they ever met in person. As one might expect, there were a lot of things they probably should've talked about in advance, like how the Muslim man would feel if his Christian wife didn't wish to convert to Islam.

Now he's putting pressure on her to convert because she's pregnant with his child, and he wants his kid to start learning about his religion in the womb. Tigerlily doesn't seem like she's going to budge on converting at this time, and this drama may roll into a future season of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

We'll see whether 90 Day: The Last Resort returns for another season. In the meantime, continue to watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET.