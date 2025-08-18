Zoë Kravitz Has Already Heard Taylor Swift’s Life Of A Showgirl Album, And I’m Loving Her Six-Word Review

It’s been nearly a week since Taylor Swift broke the Internet by using her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast to announce her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, and it’s still all anyone can talk about. As fans continue to theorize about the easter eggs that may have hinted at this project as far back as three years ago, some people have actually heard the album. That includes Zoë Kravitz, and her six-word review has me so pumped for October 3.

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have been friends for years — even quarantining together when The Batman was filming in London in 2020 — so of course as the actress was out promoting her upcoming 2025 movie Caught Stealing, the big album announcement came up. Kravitz told Extra that she’d heard “bits” of The Life of a Showgirl, so what was her official response?

It’s fantastic, of course. No skips.

There you have it, folks. From the lips of Zoë Kravitz, six words to sustain us through the next six weeks until we can form our own opinions of the reported 12 tracks.

When host Tommy DiDario expressed surprise at the Blink Twice directors “no skips” claims, remarking how rare that actually is, Zoë Kravitz used four words to efficiently remind him that we’re talking about Taylor Swift here, replying:

For her it’s not.

Boom.

It’s not like I’d ever expect Zoë Kravitz to say anything less than glowing about her buddy; the two women have always been publicly supportive of each other — including the time Taylor Swift shared a photo from inside her screening of The Batman to praise Kravitz’s performance as Catwoman. But the actress’ unabashedly positive review still has me excited, because it feels like the more people who have heard the upcoming new music from Swift, the more real it is.

Another big name who has already listened to The Life of a Showgirl? Travis Kelce, of course. When Taylor Swift went on his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the guy on the Chiefs reported that he’s heard all 12 songs, and “they are all 12 bangers.”

The NFL star was able to pry his adoring gaze away from his girlfriend long enough to provide some information about the tone of the album, as he said she has done a complete 180 from the sad, moody songs of The Tortured Poets Department. The Life of a Showgirl, according to Travis Kelce, is “a lot more upbeat. It's a lot more fun pop excitement.”

Consider the Swifties fully activated, because the theories aren’t going to stop until we get our hands on TS12 come October 3. For those looking to get in on the fun, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, because maybe there are more clues like the orange door just waiting to be discovered.