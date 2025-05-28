Michael Strahan Just Inadvertently Pitched Himself For Dancing With The Stars, And After Seeing The Video, I Think He Should Do It

It will soon be time to return to the ballroom when Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule in the fall. The cast has slowly been getting revealed, with conservationist Robert Irwin and social media star Alix Earle being the first celebrity contestants announced. At this point, it’s hard to tell who else will be added. However, Michael Strahan inadvertently threw his hat in the ring, and I would love to see him on the dance floor after watching this.

Not only does the former NFL player have a relationship with DWTS’ home network, ABC, as he is an anchor on Good Morning America, but he’s previously appeared on the dancing competition series, just not as a contestant. In 2023, he was a guest judge for Season 32. Now, one of the current hosts is trying to get him on the show.

DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro appeared on GMA earlier this month and said that a certain former Giants player would be great on the show, so Strahan took it as his cue to show off moves:

A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) A photo posted by on

It might have been a very brief dance, as Strahan told Ribeiro that was all he was getting, but it actually wasn’t that bad. Although it might be hard to fly to and from New York and LA every week, I’m sure Disney would give Strahan a bit of flexibility if it meant competing on Dancing With the Stars and still co-anchoring GMA. Plus, he would be just the latest athlete to compete on the show, and they typically do pretty well.

Whether or not Strahan will ever actually appear on Dancing With the Stars as a contestant is unknown, but it could be possible. Ribeiro clearly seems interested in having him on, and since he certainly knows what it takes to not only be on DWTS but to win, I think he'd be a great competitor. For now, though, it seems like the athlete-turned-anchor is just fine announcing the season's casts on GMA rather than actually competing for the mirrorball.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

To keep up with everything on ABC, this bundle is perfect! On Hulu, you can watch shows like The Bachelor and Abbott Elementary, and on Disney+, you can watch Dancing with the Stars live.

Even if Strahan doesn’t do Dancing With the Stars, he'll still be a big presence on ABC. On top of Good Morning America, he’s hosting The $100,000 Pyramid. He seems to be quite dedicated to the network, so it's always possible that he could come back to DWTS as a guest judge for Season 34. Then, maybe they can try again to get him as a contestant for Season 35.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 34 has yet to be announced, but the wait will be worth it, especially if the cast keeps slowly getting revealed. I'm still hoping that Michael Strahan will compete and join fan-favorite Aussie Robert Irwin and influencer Alix Earle. However, for now, nothing is confirmed and we'll just have to hold out hope.