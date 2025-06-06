Daniella Karagach Has A Really Funny Take On Being Paired With NBA Players Like Dwight Howard On DWTS
This is why she's one of my favorites.
Dancing With The Stars will return to the 2025 TV schedule later this year, and while Daniella Karagach doesn't officially know if she'll be a part of it, I personally hope to see her return. Her run with former NBA star Dwight Howard last season was arguably as iconic as her win with Iman Shumpert, and it seems like being paired with NBA stars is becoming her thing.
I spoke with Karagach about working with two NBA legends and what it's like to work with dancer partners who are 6'5 "and 6'10" while being only 5'5". In that conversation, she talked about her time as Howard's partner, and the funny thing she told him after yet again having to choreograph a season with someone so much taller than her:
Despite the height difference, Daniella Karagach and Dwight Howard had a pretty good run in Dancing With The Stars Season 33. They ultimately ended up with a seventh place finish, but did have a stand-out dance on the Halloween show that still sends shivers down my spine now:
The swinging part of that dance is always so impressive to me, because how can you put that much trust in an amateur dancer? I wouldn't trust myself to swing anyone around like that, but Dwight Howard is a lot stronger than me, so I'm sure he wasn't sweating it too much.
Dancing With The Stars may pair Daniella Karagach with another athlete, but the pro hasn't been sweating it. She talked about why she's not bothered about working with towering pro athletes, and how she's even managed to befriend some after the show:
So far, we only know Alix Earle will be in Dancing With The Stars Season 34, and Robert Irwin is in the mix as well. That said, Daniella Karagach may not want to give up on stretching just yet because there's already talk of getting former NFL star and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan in the season.
While I don't need to see her work with another athlete, I would love to see Daniella Karagach and her husband, Pasha Pashkov, on Dancing With The Stars Season 34. Beyond the fact that it's always fun to see married pros compete against each other on the ABC reality series, I think Karagach delivers some of the most consistently entertaining choreography on the series.
We're still waiting on the official casting reveal for Dancing With The Stars Season 34, which should happen at some point in August ahead of the new episodes. Hopefully, it's as fun as the past couple of seasons, which had some shocking eliminations and wild routines.
Expect to see Dancing With The Stars Season 34 on ABC this fall. I'm sure we'll have an idea of who the cast is before the summer is over, and can only keep an eye out for more clues of who is going to have a shot at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!
