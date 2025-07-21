Shark Week Kicked Off With Tom Bergeron And Dancing With Sharks, And The Internet Didn't Hold Back On The Wild Crossover

Shark Week is a highlight of the 2025 TV schedule for some but, historically, there always seems to be a program within the Discovery block that rubs viewers the wrong way for one reason or another. Unfortunately, that happened right off the bat this year, thanks to a particularly kooky show. A number of fans tuned in to see Tom Bergeron host Dancing with Sharks, and many subsequently took to social media to negatively sound off on this wild crossover of sorts involving Dancing with the Stars.

DWTS fans have hoped for years that Bergeron would return to the ABC dance competition. However, I'm not quite sure Dancing with Sharks was quite what those devotees had in mind. The special features shark handlers dancing around sharks and using bait to entice them to emulate popular dance moves as well. After the special kicked off the week-long celebration of sharks on Discovery, many on X weren't impressed. Check out some of the responses down below:

This is a very disappointing way to open Shark Week. This should have been on Thursday at 10pm as a super bonus extra episode.You know what drives ratings and what people want from SharkWeek and this is not it. Some new findings on megladon, showing some 'ghost sharks' , literally anything but this. - @Aaro444

Bad. Like objectively bad. - @SJmedic911

I think this episode is making fun of these majestic creatures. - @GuinJudie

You may want to consider firing whoever made the decision to put this ridiculousness on for Shark Week. Boring. Stupid. Worst start to shark week ever. So sad. - @Mimi202215

Absolutely STUPID. can't this program leave reality TV behind and go back to science? Just abject moronic drivel tonight. - @Dandelow

Collectively, the online response to Dancing with Sharks was overwhelmingly negative, with numerous comments echoing the opinions expressed above. It feels like this program was a misstep in trying to appease the fans who tune in every year to see more shark content, and less stunt programming to promote the event.

Over the years, Discovery has added somewhat unconventional shows to the Shark Week programming, of course. There was, for instance, the network's odd decision to debut a special called The Real Sharknado a few years back. Also, be aware that before Mike Tyson took on Jake Paul in a boxing match, he also went toe-to-toe with a shark in another weird special produced for the programming block.

Good or bad publicity, maybe the goal of Dancing with Sharks was to help signal the return of Shark Week, which features hours of new programming on the carnivorous fish in primetime every night. Those without cable can also use an HBO Max subscription to keep up with the fun and learn the latest about some of the biggest great white sharks around.

Continue to tune into Shark Week on Discovery as new shows premiere all week, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm expecting more of the science, sensational shark footage, and wild survival stories to be on the way later this week. Also, in the aftermath of Dancing with Sharks, it's fortune for the sharks that -- unlike Dancing with the Stars -- they won't have to compete week after week.